Desmond Bane Lasers Basketball At Knicks Player, Which Was Perfectly Legal
OG Anunoby hit the floor and bounced right back up, charging at Desmond Bane, though the move was perfectly legal.
This 'schmedium' guard loves to play with a short fuse.
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane decided the best way to handle the New York Knicks on Sunday was to treat one player like a stationary target, delivering one of the most hilariously hostile moments of the season.
After a failed fastbreak, Bane used an out-of-bounds play to deliver his message, launching the ball like a laser beam directly at a stumbling OG Anunoby.
Anunoby hit the floor and bounced right back up, charging at Bane, though the throw, technically, was perfectly legal and oddly heady.
READ: Magic's Desmond Bane Ejected After Going Full-Blown Volleyball Player Against Hawks
Though the move legally secured possession for Orlando after hitting Anunoby, the terrible optics were enough to net Bane a technical foul.
Both players cooled off and seemed friendly after the heated sequence.
WATCH:
A man after Draymond Green's own heart, Bane is climbing the ranks of NBA hot-heads. On paper, Bane's a far better talent than the usual NBA bullies. He's averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season. But Orlando fell short Sunday, losing to the Knicks, 106-100.
In November, Bane spiked a basketball at a Hawks player while playing defense on the fastbreak, though that incident warranted an ejection after Bane was flagged for both a flagrant and a technical foul.
Bane joined the Magic this year after Orlando offered a too-attractive, exaggerated trade package to Memphis, giving up Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap.
In Memphis, Bane caught some flak for shoving teammate Santi Aldama during a game.
Bane's biggest rival may be his own temper.
Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela