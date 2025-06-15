Social Media Is Stunned As Grizzlies Trade Desmond Bane To Magic For Obscene Number Of First-Round Picks

The Memphis Grizzlies may have pulled off a heist in Orlando in the Desmond Bane deal.

The Memphis Grizzlies have made it abundantly clear that their plan heading into the 2025-26 NBA season is to drastically shake things up.

After firing head coach Taylor Jenkins in late March with a 44-29 record at the time, the Grizzlies were embarrassed by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. It presented a picture that changes needed to be made on the floor in Memphis if it wanted to become a contender in the Western Conference, and that first move has been made.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Sunday morning that the Grizzlies have traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap.

While Bane has been among the most underrated players in the NBA over the last three seasons and a staple in Memphis since being drafted in 2020, the four first-round picks part of the deal certainly stand out. Then you add Caldwell-Pope and Anthony to the mix, who are both big-time depth pieces, and it's hard not to deem the Grizzlies as the side coming out on top here.

Folks on social media were shocked to see the report from Charania about Bane being shipped to the Magic.

Bane, 26, averaged 19.2 points per game with the Grizzlies this past season to go along with a 39.2 shooting percentage from beyond the arc. His best season, statistically, came in 2023-24 as he averaged just shy of 24 points per contest.

It's hard not to react to this move by Memphis and not immediately point to the franchise showing some very serious faith in Jaylen Wells, who put together an impressive rookie campaign this season.