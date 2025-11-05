Magic's Desmond Bane Ejected After Going Full-Blown Volleyball Player Against Hawks In Wild Sequence

The Magic star showed off a different skill set

Desmond Bane is known to talk trash with his opponents on the court, but spiking the basketball out of the air at his opponent as he falls to the floor is a new one from the Orlando Magic star.

The odd sequence took place during the second half of the Magic's loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. After chasing down Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu, Bane elected to commit a hard foul underneath the basket to make Okongwu earn his two points at the free-throw line. 

Bane managed to get the ball out of his hands, and then, as it was in mid-air, went full-blown volleyball player and spiked it right at Okongwu's head.

The Hawks took exception to Bane's foul, and understandably so, but the Magic guard continued to talk back at them before ultimately being ejected after receiving a flagrant foul on top of a technical foul. 

Bane admitted after the game that he was surprised that the play resulted in him getting a technical foul.

"A hard foul. I mean, we talk about that, you know, no easy baskets, nothing at the rim, make them see the light," Bane told Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. "A hard foul, I swiped at the ball and it happened to hit him. And they made the call they made."

"Yeah, I was very surprised [I was ejected. I wasn't expecting anything beyond a foul, honestly."

It's clear that Bane's spiking of the basketball was what resulted in the ejection. If he doesn't make that move, he likely finishes the contest.

The Hawks took care of the Magic 127-112 on Tuesday. Bane finished the night just 2-for-6 from the floor with nine points and three turnovers before being removed from the game.

