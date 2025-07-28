Derrick Henry Looks Absolutely JACKED At Ravens Training Camp

The Ravens star looks like he's been eating dumbbells this offseason.

Stop me if you've heard this one before, folks: Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is looking like a Norse God.

I know Henry being jacked is nothing new - the man looks like he came out of the womb benching 315lbs - but this might be the biggest he's ever been.

Don't believe me, take a look:

Good Lord! He looks like he's on the Cal Golden Bears' workout program!

If this was any other player, I would have checked to see if this picture was edited or photoshopped in any way, shape, or form, but because it's King Henry, I believe it implicitly.

It's no wonder the 31-year-old running back seems to be aging in reverse both in the weight room and on the field, as the Ravens star made the Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro just last season at an age where most tailbacks will start to drop off a cliff, production wise.

The original post brings up a good point, though.

Imagine anybody under 250lbs trying to wrap up this refrigerator with legs on the football field.

The comments all seemed to agree: no one is bringing Henry down without help this season.

A few days ago, I talked about some of the "training camp lies" fans are throwing out based on limited information from some of their respective teams' practices, and you can chalk this picture up there as a source of many Ravens fans' delusions of grandeur relating to this season.

I think we can all agree, along with Baltimore fans, based on this photograph alone, that their running back looks like a Mr. Olympia candidate and that the Ravens are going undefeated this season.

Of course, Derrick Henry can do all the preacher curls and weighted pull-ups he wants, but that's not going to help Lamar Jackson become a better playoff quarterback.

Enjoy the annual hype train, Baltimore!