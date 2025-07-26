Cal Wide Receiver's Transformation Pictures May Get Him A Random Drug Test

What are they feeding these kids at Cal?

In today's day and age of internet cynicism, allegations of steroid use get slapped on anyone who is in great shape and takes excellent care of their body.

At the risk of sounding like one of those salty steroid accusers, whoever tests NCAA athletes for performance-enhancing drugs may want to set up shop in Berkley, California, because we got ourselves a live one here.

Holy moly! Did they not have a weight room in Fayetteville?

Okay, let's try and give Dazmin James the benefit of the doubt here.

For starters, he's an elite athlete with top-tier genetics in a Division I strength and conditioning/nutrition program.

He's also flexing in the second photo and is probably sporting a pretty sick pump after one of the grueling workouts they put him through.

There is also the angle at which his arms are positioned; the arms and shoulders look a lot bigger when viewed from the side.

All that being said, this is a pretty fishy six-month transformation from this kid.

Conservatively speaking, he looks like he's put on 20lbs of lean muscle without adding so much as an ounce of fat and, in some cases, he may have even lost some fat around his abs in the process.

Despite what your average celebrity would tell you when training for a superhero movie, putting on 20lbs of actual contractile muscle tissue in under half a year is nearly impossible, even when resorting to performance-enhancing drugs.

I would like to reiterate that this kid is in his early 20's and probably has A+ genetics to go along with "newbie gains," so what he is doing may very well be possible without steroids.

It just isn't very likely.

Surprisingly, everyone on X was super understanding and the discussion was very nuanced… I'm kidding, of course, everyone labeled James as a steroid abuser.

So what do you think?

Is this kid hitting the juice, or does the combination of freakish genetics and a proper lifting and nutrition plan allow for this kind of transformation?

Reach out to me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know your thoughts, bonus points if you have a background in fitness or weightlifting.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go lock myself in the gym and free-base some protein powder.