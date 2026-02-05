Derek Fisher's Wife Tossed From High School Basketball Game After Heckling Rival Coach

The ejection came during a contentious Mission League game in Los Angeles following a heated exchange between the two coaching staffs.

Things got a little heated at a Southern California high school basketball game this week, and former NBA champion Derek Fisher found himself right in the middle of it.

Fisher and his wife, Gloria Govan, were involved in a tense exchange during a Mission League matchup that ultimately ended with Govan being ejected and escorted out of the gym.

Fisher is the head coach at Crespi High School, where Govan's two sons (from her first marriage) play. During Crespi's game against Notre Dame High School, emotions boiled over midway through the second quarter after Fisher and NDHS head coach Matt Sargeant got into an argument on the sideline.

According to Los Angeles Times reporter Eric Sondheimer, officials stopped the game and issued warnings to both coaches. That's when things escalated from the stands.

Govan could be heard heckling Sargeant, saying: "That Ozempic got your brain fogged up," in a video shared on social media.

Moments later, Notre Dame's athletic director approached Fisher and asked that Govan be removed from the gym. Sondheimer later confirmed that Govan was, in fact, escorted out.

Video taken from the stands shows Fisher appearing visibly upset during the incident. At one point, someone from the Crespi staff appeared to hold him back as officials worked to restore order.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed.

After the game — an 82–78 loss for Crespi — another video surfaced showing Fisher speaking calmly with Sargeant and Notre Dame's athletic director. Fisher was seen shaking hands with both men before leaving the court.

This isn't the first time the Crespi program has found itself in the middle of some drama. Govan's ex-husband, former NBA player Matt Barnes, was involved in a separate high school basketball controversy in 2024, where he was accused of accosting and threatening a student during a Crespi game. Barnes later apologized.

Fisher, who won five NBA championships during his playing career with the Lakers, has not publicly commented on this week's incident.