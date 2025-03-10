Crazy Brawl Breaks Out At Pennsylvania HS Playoff Game, Two Handcuffed

What in the AAU travel basketball was going down over the weekend in Pennsylvania?

All hell broke loose Friday night during a western Pennsylvania high school game where you had parents fighting parents. Players chasing down fans to fight. Fans, players and parents fighting on the court. You get the picture, it was yet another ugly incident from the world of youth athletics where everyone is fighting for those NIL college deals when in reality they're probably going to DIII where their parents will fork over a fortune.

According to reports out of the Uniontown vs. Meadville game, two adults were cuffed and led out of the gym over the fracas.

Let's go to the tape!

Looks a whole lot like what we see out of the travel ball circuit. It makes you wonder where these neanderthals learned how to act.

If you want more context, go to the 2:13:00 mark of this YouTube video from the game. You'll see there's a technical called on a Uniontown player. That sends this whole thing into a tailspin.

Welcome to the world of youth athletics. It's pretty pathetic these days. We rarely go a weekend where we don't get a couple of incidents just like this. Do you remember the Georgia basketball incident back in January?

Or what about the parent coming onto the ice at a rec hockey game to push the refs to the ice?

I've even seen this stuff with my own eyes this year. I was at an Ohio high school basketball game earlier this year where all hell broke loose. Police had to race in and the game was called.