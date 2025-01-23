Chaos Breaks Out When Georgia H.S. Basketball Player Starts Throwing Haymakers

Police are investigating a fight that broke out during a high school basketball game in Georgia earlier this month.

During a game between Sonoraville High School and Rockmart in Calhoun, Ga., on Jan 3, a Rockmart player pushed a Sonoraville player and then punched him in the face. Video posted to social media then shows him landing a second punch on another player from the opposing team.

Shortly after, the attacker was restrained by a teammate and a group of adults.

The 16-year-old Rockmart player was allegedly provoked by the Sonoraville player because he "kept calling him the N-word, and he lost his temper," according to a Gordon County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The report does not state whether anyone from Sonoraville admitted to using racist language, but the Rockmart player has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of simple battery.

This is the second high school basketball fight we've covered here at OutKick this month.

On Jan. 12, a girls' high school hoops game in Seattle went off the rails during the final few seconds, and former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy rushed onto the floor to hold back his daughter as all hell broke loose.

With Garfield dribbling the clock out to secure an 11-point road win, a West Seattle player tried to steal the ball from the guard. After not coming up with the ball, she then decided to shove the Garfield guard, who then tossed the ball at the West Seattle player, leading to multiple punches being thrown and the benches clearing.

To our knowledge, a formal statement about any potential suspensions has not been released by either program or the school district for the altercation in Seattle.

As for the Georgia incident, both schools have yet to publicly address the brawl.