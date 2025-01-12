Former NBA All-Star Runs Onto Court To Hold Back Daughter During Major High School Basketball Fight

A girls' high school basketball game in Seattle went off the rails during the final few seconds, and former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy rushed onto the floor to hold back his daughter as all hell broke loose.

West Seattle High School and Garfield High School are separated by just about seven miles, making them traditional cross-town rivals. Any hatred the two programs had for one another was put on full, ugly display just before the final whistle.

With Garfield dribbling the clock out to secure an 11-point road win, a West Seattle player tried to steal the ball from the guard. After not coming up with the ball, she then decided to shove the Garfield guard, who then tossed the ball at the West Seattle player, leading to multiple punches being thrown and the benches clearing.

After a few seconds, realizing that the referees on the floor had no chance of breaking things up, coaches and parents sprinted onto the floor, trying to do their best to cool things off. One of those parents happened to be Roy, who physically held back his daughter, Mariah, who is the No. 3 in the clip and appeared to throw a jab.

At the time of this writing, a formal statement about any potential suspensions has not been released by either program or the school district.

Roy, the former sixth-overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, is the head coach of Garfield's boys' team and has been in and out of the position since the 2017 season. The 40-year-old was named an NBA All-Star three straight seasons from 2008-2010 as a Portland Trail Blazer before closing out his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves following the 2012-13 campaign.