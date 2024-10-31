High School Basketball Coach Steps Down After Video Shows Him Cursing, Social Media Comes To His Support

Lynn Camp High School is on the lookout for a new boy's basketball coach after Tyler Wagner stepped down from his role after an old video of him cursing at his players during halftime surfaced on social media. While the video of Wagner is filled with foul language, many on social media don't seem to agree he should be out of a job.

Wagner officially resigned on Wednesday after the video of him yelling in the locker room made the rounds across social media. In his statement, the former head coach explained that the video was recorded during the 2023 basketball season.

"The language that I used in this video is not acceptable in any manner," Wagner wrote. "I allowed the competitive environment to get the best of me and for that I am truly sorry. I have fully accepted that what I did was not right, and I pledge to do better. I am not perfect, nor have I ever claimed to be. I want to apologize to my players that were in the locker room, the parents of those players and to the student body of Lynn Camp High School."

"I am truly sorry that you had to hear that and be a part of this controversy. My actions were not acceptable."

Wagner's statement, along with the video that led to his resignation is attached below.

Warning: The video contains language that is not safe for work.

While there is no denying that Wagner was laying into his team and chewing them out in a pretty unprecedented fashion, if you look at the replies to the post, a huge portion of commenters don't seem to think that Wagner was in the wrong.

"This is the most average locker room speech from a coach I've ever heard," one user wrote.

"Soft kids rather video record the coach than play hard. Life's gonna throw more than bad words at them once they graduate," another person replied.

"This generation of kids is so soft and it starts with their parents. I wonder if the little Timmy recording has a dad who thinks they should be coaching or complains about playing time. It’s not like these kids don’t hear this language in music, televisions, social media or their friends every minute. Shameful," another wrote.

"Nothing wrong here. They can quit the team at anytime," one user replied.

"Ummm, that's called coaching. He was not demeaning those kids. He told them why they were losing and how to correct it. He made it clear that they were not playing to their potential," another person in Wagner's corner explained.

Wagner was reportedly hired as the boy's head basketball coach in May 2023, and his resignation comes about a month before Lynn Camp’s first regular season game this season.