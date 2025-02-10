Sports Parents Gone Wild: Rec Hockey Dad Snaps On Teen Refs

A Pacific Northwest youth hockey league was rocked over the weekend after a male subject went on the ice during a 12U game and pushed the teen refs to the ice.

According to eyewitnesses and videos floating around on social media, the unidentified parent walked onto the ice and past one of the 12U benches before shoving the refs to the ice.

The Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association announced late Sunday that the refs were 13 & 14 years old. Rumors are floating on social media that the man is a parent of one of the players from a Seattle-based team that was playing in the game. Eyewitnesses claim he was promptly detained and arrested after the incident, but that cannot be confirmed at this time by OutKick.

How does this happen?

Parents on Facebook claim the man said he had to tie his kid's skate and then went on the ice.

From the Pacific Northwest Amateur Hockey Association:

"The video we are sharing is difficult to watch, but it is crucial that we confront the seriousness of what happened. This incident serves as a stark reminder of why maintaining a safe and respectful environment in our sport is so essential," PNAHA President Jody Carpenter said in a statement.

"Hockey is a game of passion, but there is absolutely no place in our sport for the kind of egregious and outrageous behavior that occurred during a 12U Rec game here in Washington, where a parent went onto the ice and physically assaulted two young officials—a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old. In my over 40 years in hockey, I have never witnessed anything so completely unacceptable.

"USA Hockey’s Zero Tolerance and Safe Sport Policies exist to protect everyone involved in the game—players, officials, coaches, volunteers, and spectators alike. There is absolutely no excuse for this type of conduct, and it will not be tolerated at any level or for any reason.

"With the cooperation and leadership of our local programs, our PNAHA senior leadership is actively investigating this incident, and we are working with the authorities and all appropriate parties to ensure that this matter is swiftly addressed with the seriousness and accountability it demands. The safety and well-being of our officials, players, and families is our top priority, and we remain committed to upholding the integrity of the game.

"We ask all members of our hockey community to remember that respect for officials and sportsmanship are fundamental to our sport. If we fail to uphold these standards, we fail the game itself."

How are the refs doing after being assaulted while working a rec hockey game?

Jody Carpenter, the rec association president, says the boys aren't going to bend a knee to this scumbag.

"Both of the refs are physically ok and surprisingly in good shape mentally. Both said they are looking forward to reffing their next game," Carpenter reported on Facebook.

Is it shocking we've made it to this point in youth rec hockey?

If it's shocking to you, then you haven't been paying attention to youth sports in the United States.

Just last week, OutKick told you about the travel basketball fight at a Missouri tournament where a man ended up barricaded in his car with a 9mm when cops found him.

Watch No. 71 — That's a 12U hockey player who wants to fight that scumbag