All Hell Breaks Loose At Missouri Travel Basketball Tournament

Let's go to Cape Girardeau, Missouri where fists were flying and at least one male suspect decided to make terroristic threats at a youth basketball tournament, according to police.

According to Cape Girardeau police and KFVS-12, Mackenzie Ivy, 32, was arrested on the terroristic threat charge after he allegedly threatened to "shoot this place up," after leaving the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex to retrieve a gun.

"At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, during a travel basketball rental tournament game at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex, an altercation broke out between participants from visiting teams. The game was stopped and the two coaches were asked to exit the facility," police said in a statement.

The fight was caught on camera by a mother who was there for a game:

Police say the other games at the facility were halted to make sure that was the end of the chaos, but the coaches weren't done with each other.

"As the two coaches left the facility, one coach allegedly made a threat to the other. The police were called and responded to the Sportsplex on behalf of an altercation. The subject making the threat was detained by police on the Sportsplex parking lot and taken into custody," police continued.

"It has been confirmed that there was no weapon inside the Sportsplex and no shots were fired inside or outside of the facility."

Parents who were at the tournament say there's more to what happened and organizers are downplaying the severity of the situation

Basketball parent Hillary Mayberry was not pleased at all with what went down Sunday. She let the tournament organizers and the Cape Girardeau Police have a piece of her mind on Facebook.

"It was bad, people were in fear, and there was no security for a game I paid more to watch than a sectional game at a public school tournament. Every school district has an administrator and SRO or police presence at games, and if the ‘renters’ knew this has been an ongoing issue, why has no one been hired to protect the players and spectators!?! That many games at one time, common sense will tell you something was bound to happen, esp if no police presence was there," Mayberry wrote.

"Our family of four, three paying, spent $54 for entrance fees this weekend. Multiply that amount by our eight families with players, and they roughly made $432 from just our team alone…some families had more kids, but that gives you an idea."

Parent Kimberly Lecroy echoed much of what Mayberry experienced.

"Very much downplayed! They will say whatever they can to keep revenue and business coming in. Came from Kentucky. First time there and it will be the last! It was awful! My child and me were separated. She was shoved out of the way by grown men trying to get out of the door," Lecroy wrote on Facebook. "People were screaming and yelling: shooter. I had to throw my 3 yr old on the floor and tell her to lay down and not move and my elderly grandparents had to get down on the floor because we didn’t know what was happening and they couldn’t run to get away or risk being injured in the chaos of everyone trying to get out!"

Police say Mackenzie Ivy hid in his vehicle with a 9mm handgun

