Deion Sanders Is Shocked By All The Weed At Colorado Home Games

Nothing says college football is BACK like the smell of weed wafting through the stands as your team is working the two-minute drill right before the half.

It's a tradition unlike any other, as Jimmy Nantz would say. Saturday morning beers, Corso's headgear, the old SEC on CBS theme song at 3:30, and bong rips in the bleachers.

God, I love this time of year!

Sure, those bong rips may not happen everywhere. They do, but they don't. You know what I mean? Some schools and students are a little sneakier with 'em.

Others, like Colorado, rip the blunts so hard that Deion Sanders gets a second-hand high on the sideline.

Different worlds:

Deion Sanders loves Colorado!

"Welcome back to college football Saturday night here in Boulder, where this light-up second quarter is brought to you by Zippo, the official lighter of Colorado. OK, Herbie, we've got a second and 10 here. What are you thinking?"

Amazing. God, give me that tomorrow night when the Buffs host Georgia Tech to open the season. Nothing would make me happier.

I'm just glad Deion Sanders is back in college football this season, and healthy. We give Deion a lot of crap, but the cancer scare sucked, and we didn't need that to start the season. At all.

And look, Deion is great for college football. Like him or hate him, he's been vital to the rebirth of college football in Boulder. He's put COLORADO back on the map. Do you understand how hard that was to do?

And he did it – in two years!

Obviously, all the talk right now is about his son, Shedeur. Everyone thinks the Browns and the NFL are racist because Shedeur Sanders is QB3 on the Cleveland depth chart. Hogwash, obviously.

But, I'm glad Deion hasn't said anything dumb about it … yet. There's still time, obviously, but it looks like we're in the clear for now.

Prime is just focused on winning the Big 12 and making sure all future drug tests for his team come up aces. A big ask in Boulder, it seems, but he appears up to the challenge.

PS: Romi Bean? Romi Bean!