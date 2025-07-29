Deion Sanders Is The Perfect Person To Share Profound Message Led By Faith After Battle With Cancer

Once again, Deion Sanders has proven he's up for a fight. Now, his goal is to raise awareness.

Deion Sanders sat at a table Monday afternoon inside the Colorado football building ready to share his story about overcoming adversity. By the end of his news conference describing his battle to continue living, he undoubtedly became a man looking to spread a message to everyone that would listen.

It's not every day that you get someone of his popularity ready to open up about issues that plenty of people across the world would find embarrassing to discuss, even if those comments were a testament to a person's will to survive.

No stranger to being in the spotlight, Deion Sanders took a different approach on Monday afternoon, while his recovery continues. It was during a normal check-up for his previous issues pertaining to blood clots that doctors discovered that Sanders had a very aggressive tumor in his bladder that needed to be dealt with, and there were a few options he could choose to fight this disease.

As we witnessed on Monday with his upbeat optimism about what the future looks like, Deion Sanders is the perfect person to relay the message of making sure to get checked. And, it was clear that while his health was the number one priority, football was on his mind.

Rather than deal with treatments that could last a few years, laid out by Janet Kukreja, the director of urological oncology at CU’s Anschutz Medical Campus, the Sanders family chose to attack this head-on, by cutting off the head of the snake.

There was also the fact that while the cancer had not spread to nearby muscles, the aggressive nature of this diagnosis was going to leave him with a tough decision, while also making it a point to say that football played a part in his choice.

"The decision I chose was based not just on family, it was based on football," Deion Sanders said Monday. "I didn’t want to be going weekly to the hospital when I know I’ve got practices."

Thanks to a procedure completed by a robotic surgeon, with his bladder removed and a prosthetic bladder built from parts of his small intestine, doctors were able to make sure that the cancer would not return.

But, it was the buildup to his operation that frightened the Hall of Famer. After being diagnosed on April 14th, Sanders went straight to the internet when he got home, which led to Sanders giving a public service announcement to Google in the process.

"The initial thing you do is what we all do, we google it," Sanders recalled. "That’s the wrong thing to do because they tell you, ‘You gonna die, dog. Whoever’s doing Google, you need to change it up."

Knowing that his sons Shedeur and Shilo were preparing for their NFL rookie camps, Deion chose not to damper the mindset of his own kids. While everyone has their own way of coping, along with how they release details of such an important situation, Sanders felt that he would be doing them a disservice if they entered their first NFL camp with the news weighing them down mentally.

Number One Concern For Deion Sanders Is To Get Checked Out

I don't know of many people who would want their information shared with the public, especially things that were going to play out in front of the world.

But, Deion Sanders took this opportunity of reflection during the nearly 45-minute press conference to make sure those watching at home got the message about making sure everything inside their bodies is operating the way it should.

"There’s a lot of people out there going through what I’m going through and dealing with what I’m dealing with," Sanders pointed out. "Let’s stop being ashamed of it and let’s deal with it and let’s deal with it head on."

And he's right. I think everyone reading this has dealt with someone in their lives battling this horrible disease. Sometimes things don't go as planned, but you have to be aware of what you're fighting if there's going to be a chance at survival. If it weren't for my father getting his throat checked, he wouldn't be with us today, as he continues his battle.

"Get checked out. Because it could have been a whole ‘nother gathering if I didn’t," Sanders proclaimed.

At this portion of his press conference, Deion Sanders made it his mission to help others not feel embarrassed about needing to rely on others for help. He made it about the greater good, and for that, I think we can all appreciate the words that were being spoken on Monday.

He even had attendees chuckling at some of the jokes made about his current situation, noting that he will have portable toilets on the sidelines during games so that he can relive himself whenever needed. Since he doesn't have control of his bladder, he's had to rely on what is seemingly a bladder shield, which he wasn't afraid to have fun with.

"I depend on Depends," Sanders said, which should lead to a proud endorsement deal in the near future.

Deion Sanders Is Back, And Ready To Start Coaching

It's been nearly four months since the Colorado coach has been around his players. On Sunday night, Deion held a team meeting with his group, providing them with the information that has kept him from Boulder since the spring game.

All that he asked in return was for them to keep things quiet until Monday about what they had learned as a group. Sanders wanted to tell his story, and use his platform to spread a message about making sure every person, no matter the color of their skin, took his advice on getting checked, even if it's just a routine appointment.

"When we see that ‘C’ word, there’s usually a life sentence attached to it," Sanders emotionally pointed out. "Not this time, because God got me."

Over the coming months, his fight will continue, as his body heals and his new bladder is fully accepted by his body. Deion Sanders will have to call a few audibles during games.

But life is all about adjustments, as Deion pointed out that he's prepared for the changes that will come over this time period in the only way he knows how.

"I got eight toes, man,"

Months after being wheeled back for surgery that would alter his life once again, Deion Sanders is now spreading a message to others about situations not related to football, but just life.

For that alone, it's good to have Coach Prime back in the spotlight.