Deion Sanders Took Aim At Media's Integrity After Report Of Ryan Staub Being Starting QB

Coach Prime wasn’t ready to name Ryan Staub the starter — but he was ready to call out the media for chasing headlines over facts

Deion Sanders had something to say on Tuesday when asked about the report that Ryan Staub would be getting the start as Colorado's quarterback on Friday night against Houston. Unfortunately for those in attendance, the media was the target.

During his weekly press conference, Sanders was asked about the report from ESPN that said Staub would get the start this week, bypassing both Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis in the rotation.

"I'm not confirming nothing to y'alll, you know that," Sanders said Tuesday. "We ain't like that, we're good. We have capable guys, Staub has been doing a phenomenal job and getting a majority of the reps, but I haven't made that assessment or decision yet."

While he admitted that Ryan Staub was getting the majority of the first-team reps during practice, obviously Deion Sanders wasn’t ready to name him the starter on Tuesday. This is not new, given that coaches enjoy playing chess with their opponents in the lead up to a game.

And while he did say that Staub was practicing with the ones, he wasn't ready to anoint him the leading guy.

Coach Prime Didn’t Name Starter, But Had Something To say

But, Deion Sanders wasn’t done just yet, after taking a brief pause to gather his thoughts. At that moment, he decided to call out the integrity of media members, wishing that things would go back to the old days. Interpret that as you will.

"You know, in today's media, we don't care about being correct anymore, we just want to be first," Sanders said. "And there's no subjection to you when you're wrong. Nobody says nothing, you just go with it. I'm not saying that's the case, but that's where we are in media.

"Nobody gives a dern about being correct, and right. Everybody just wants to be first. That don't make no sense to me. I would love the integrity we once had with media, I would love that."

It sounds as though Sanders has actually made a decision on whom the starting quarterback will be, but did not want it to get out during the week. OK, I understand that, but that's not how things work in any generation of business.

If someone feels confident in their reporting, they will go with it, as long as they have the sources to back it up. So, while I don't begrudge the things Deion Sanders had to say, I would point out that there is fantastic work being done across the country in this landscape.

On this day, Sanders decided it was best to attack the integrity of media members, when it was most likely someone within his building that put that information out, especially with ESPN having the television rights to Friday's game against Houston.

In the end, it's not as if Deion Sanders shot down the report entirely.