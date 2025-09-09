From Third-String To Starter? Ryan Staub Gives Deion Sanders A ‘Rudy’ Movie Moment At Colorado

Deion Sanders had an unlikely quarterback situation arise over the weekend with third-stringer Ryan Staub making an impression on the field and in the locker room. Now, Colorado looks as though it's going all-in with the momentum.

Who would've thought before the season started that the Buffaloes might be looking to the guy who had been backing up Shedeur Sanders for two years in Boulder? After bringing in Kaidon Salter from the transfer portal, and signing 5-star Julian Lewis, most thought the quarterback situation was taken care of.

But, Ryan Staub didn't get that message.

The redshirt sophomore went 7 of 10 for 157 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday against Delaware, igniting a battle within the quarterback room.

"He's just been waiting for his opportunity. Never jumped in the portal, he had every right to think that way," Deion Sanders said postgame. "But he's just been a great human being and a great young man, like a leader amongst that room. All he needed was the opportunity, and I thought it was time."

On Tuesday, ESPN first reported that Staub was expected to get the start against Houston on Friday night.

This Wasn’t A Transfer Portal Situation For Colorado's Ryan Staub

For Staub, he never wavered about staying in Colorado, even after starting just one game during the Shedeur Sanders era, while learning along the way.

"I got to see everything that he did and the way he does things, day in and day out, the way he sees stuff in the film room," said Staub, postgame. "Just the past couple years sitting behind him has really helped me."

In his only start at Colorado, the quarterback passed for 195 yards and one touchdown in the 23-17 loss to Utah in 2023.

But, he rode it out, though he had no idea that he would be getting into the game this past weekend. You could sense the anticipation along the Colorado sidelines during the game against Delaware, as Deion Sanders made his way over to Ryan Staub, placing both hands on his helmet, giving last minute encouragement before he took the field for the first time.

"It’s crazy to be rewarded this way," Staub said postgame. "It’s been a long couple of years of just working and waiting and working."

This Is Straight Out Of The Movie ‘Rudy’ For Deion Sanders

He didn’t leave Colorado for potentially greener pastures. He stuck beside Deion Sanders throughout the quarterback competition that did not really include the former third-string quarterback, and he continued battling for a dream that he's pursued since his high school days.

At the end, with Staub potentially set to make his second-career start for Colorado this week, Deion Sanders was reminded of the movie ‘Rudy’ when discussing his quarterback's journey.

"I was the guy who cried when I saw the movie," Deion Sanders said. "Those type of guys who didn’t really get opportunities or what they should, those have always been my guys.

"That means a lot to me, to see (Staub) stick around and get an opportunity when he could have easily dipped. ... He’s one of those kids, man, and I’m proud."

Sometimes, even a movie script isn’t good enough for real life.