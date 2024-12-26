Deion Sanders Praises Travis Hunter Amid Fiancée Chaos

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders wants his Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver and cornerback to know that he and the rest of the team are standing by him.

"I want you to know this in front of everybody. You know we love you. We got you. We appreciate you," Sanders told Travis Hunter in front of the entire Buffaloes team, while also repeating the word that have become Sanders' head coaching mantra since taking control of the team: "You are HIM."

ROUGH COUPLE OF WEEKS FOR HEISMAN WINNER HUNTER

It has been anything but easy for the 21-year-old Hunter, who has wiped his Instagram since questionable behavior in recent weeks from his fiancée that has led to a barrage of social media insults, ridicule and hate from a number of online trolls.

The situation all stemmed from Hunter's fiancée, Leanna Lenee, showing what appeared to be a reluctance to stand up and support Travis upon his winning the Heisman Trophy. In fact, Coach Sanders was the one that had to nudge her in the first place to rise and congratulate her fiancée's life-changing accomplishment.

Social media immediately took notice of that, as well as what appeared to be a scornful Lenee who seemed bored and at times even angry that the cameras weren't paying attention to her, but rather Hunter.

TRAVIS AND FIANCEE HAVE DELETED THEIR INSTAGRAMS

Rather than ignore the haters (or people like Dez Bryant) both Hunter and Leanna did the worst thing possible by constantly responding to the social media noise out there. In Lenee's case, she did an over NINE MINUTE LONG video response trying to explain her standpoiont. Anyone who knows anything about social media in 2024 knows that once you make a video response (especially one that is THAT long) you are essentially screwed.

It didn't help Travis's pleas for privacy when an alleged leaked video showed his fiancée from years ago dancing suggestively with other men. Amidst all the chaos, both lovebirds have gotten rid of their Instagrams and have lowered their social media presence.

There's no doubt that Travis Hunter needs a PR team as soon as possible, but in the meantime, he should be glad he has someone like Deion Sanders, who understands what it's like being in the spotlight and also the importance of what a team is.

That team will be led by both Sanders' son Shedeur and Hunter this coming Saturday when Colorado plays BYU in the Alamo Bowl.

No word yet on if Leanna will be in attendance.