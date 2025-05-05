Dave Portnoy Threatening Legal Action Against Temple Student Who Allegedly Requested 'F' The Jews Sign

Portnoy is ready for war.

Barstool owner Dave Portnoy was outraged after discovering that a hateful, antisemitic message saying "F**k the Jews" was displayed at the Barstool Sansom Street Bar.

People have been fired as a result, and Portnoy even offered to reach across the aisle by opting not to punish the alleged Temple University antisemite, Mohammad Khan, who requested the bottle service sign be made.

Until now.

In the latest development, Portnoy posted a video of himself Monday afternoon stating that Mo Khan is no longer complying with Portnoy's team; thus, the Barstool owner will opt to ‘lawyer up’ and go after Khan for his alleged hate crime.

"Quick update," Portnoy posted on X, "Mo Kahn is no longer taking any responsibility or involvement for the 'Fuck the Jews' sign at Barstool Sansom.

"His [sic] is basically lawyering up and blaming it all on his friend now and is saying he was just a citizen journalist. It is a 180 from my convo with him yesterday. Needless to say his trip to Poland has been revoked."

Portnoy's original conversation with Khan offered more flexibility as the Barstool owner sought to teach Khan a lesson without having to shame him into oblivion.

Part of Khan's assigned rehabilitation on behalf of Portnoy would have been to send the college student to Auschwitz and get a first-hand account of the terrors of the Holocaust.

The paid trip for Mohammad Adnan Khan was planned after Portnoy spoke to Patriots team owner and proud Jew standing against hate, Robert Kraft.

But rather than working with Portnoy, Mo Khan is pushing back, stating that he meant no hateful intent with his "F**k the Jews" sign.

Two bottle service girls working at the bar, who agreed to display the sign, were fired.

"The employees complied with a customer’s request for a sign in connection with ordering bottle service," Portnoy said regarding the scene from Saturday.

Khan also received swift punishment after being suspended by Temple. Looks like Khan may be in for a larger fight by pushing back against Portnoy.

"I’m 20 steps ahead, and I’m using everything [at my disposal]. I am going to come for your f***ing throat unless you give me answers," Portnoy said over the weekend, first addressing the situation.

