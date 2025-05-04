Dave Portnoy Sending Antisemites To Auschwitz After Vile Sign Spotted In Barstool Sports Bar

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said he was shaking with anger for two hours after it was brought to his attention that a sign with an extremely anti-Semitic message was displayed at a bar his company owns in Philadelphia.

Portnoy, who is Jewish, issued an emergency press conference across his social media accounts on Sunday afternoon after video was posted on X purporting to show a bottle service sign reading "Fu-k The Jews" at the Barstool Sansom Street Bar on Saturday. He made it clear that he was not taking the situation lightly, and went as far as to say he was "coming for your throat" when discussing anyone involved.

"I've been shaking. I've been so mad for the last two hours. Like I instantly got on, this is why the emergency press conference is late, because I was so over the top," Portnoy explained in his video. "I'm going to fuc-ing make it my life fuc-ing mission to ruin these people. Like, I'm coming for your throat. I'm never ending," he continued. "You think I'm going to put up with this sh-t at my bar?"

Video of the incident in question from the bar in Philadelphia has made the rounds on social media and was highlighted by the X account StopAntisemitism.



Portnoy said in another X post responding to the StopAntisemitism post he was "all over this," and said that "The 2 bottle service girls who did it have already been fired." He also mentions two other individuals that were allegedly involved in the incident.

"I'm 20 steps ahead, and I'm using everything. I am going to come for your fuc-ing throat unless you give me answers," Portnoy said in his video.

Not long after his original emergency press conference, Portnoy posted another video to X explaining that he would be sending those involved in the situation to Poland to visit Auschwitz in hopes that they will learn something.

"My initial reaction was that I am going to fuc-ing burn these people to the ground, their families, and it's like you know what, maybe that's not the best course of action, maybe I can use this as a teaching moment," Portnoy explained.