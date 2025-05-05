Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Sign At Barstool Bar, Temple Student Reportedly Suspended After Incident

Philadelphia police are investigating the situation involving an anti-Semitic sign that was displayed at a Barstool Sports-owned bar in the city over the weekend.

Video of the incident in question from the bar located on Sansom Street made the rounds on social media and was highlighted by the X account StopAntisemitism. In the video, a woman who appears to be an employee of the bar is seen holding a sign that reads "Fu-k The Jews."

"We are currently looking into this matter," Philadelphia police told Fox News Digital. "A video has surfaced showing a sign at the Philly Barstool bar, located at 1213 Sansom Street, reportedly from Saturday night. We are working to gather more information and will provide an update as soon as possible."

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, shared multiple videos on social media on Sunday reacting to the incident.

"I've been shaking. I've been so mad for the last two hours. Like I instantly got on, this is why the emergency press conference is late, because I was so over the top," Portnoy, who is Jewish, explained in a video. "I'm going to fuc-ing make it my life fuc-ing mission to ruin these people. Like, I'm coming for your throat. I'm never ending," he continued. "You think I'm going to put up with this sh-t at my bar?"

Portnoy also claimed in a video that two kids allegedly involved in the incident attend Temple University in Philadelphia.

Temple has since shared that the university has identified one student believed to have been involved and placed that individual on interim suspension, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia. John Fry, the university President, also released a statement explaining that the alleged actions will not be tolerated at Temple.

"In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent," Fry said in the statement. "It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university."

After Portnoy's original ‘Emergency Press Conference’ on the situation, he shared another video on social media and explained that he would be sending those involved in the situation to Poland to visit Auschwitz in hopes that they will learn something.

"My initial reaction was that I am going to fuc-ing burn these people to the ground, their families, and it's like you know what, maybe that's not the best course of action, maybe I can use this as a teaching moment," Portnoy explained.

A spokesperson for the bar said two of its employees involved in the incident have been fired.

"We are saddened, embarrassed, and frustrated by the deplorable actions of a customer and misguided staff acting outside the scope of their duties, which resulted in anti-Semitic hate speech last evening at our establishment," the bar said.