Daulton Varsho Pulls Off Circus Catch, Early Contender For 'Best Catch' Of MLB Season: REACTIONS

You have to see it to believe it.

Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho pulled off one of the best baseball catches you'll ever see during a mid-week, late-afternoon matchup against the Red Sox.

Most impressively, Varsho played it cool.

In the top of the fourth with Boston's Jarren Duran at bat, the Red Sox star hit a fly ball to center, sending Varsho in pursuit.

Varsho tripped as he approached the warning track at Rogers Centre but scrambled to his knees, tracked the ball, stuck out his glove with his back still facing home plate, and made the snag.

Varsho displayed pure hustle to record the second out of the inning. It's a jaw-dropping catch and easily joins the discussion for the best catch of the MLB season.

WATCH:

Toronto needed all the help it could get after surrendering four runs in the inning and falling into a 7-2 deficit by the end of the frame.

Varsho helped cool down Duran after the Red Sox outfielder hit a leadoff homer for Boston.

The Blue Jays may have been down, but Toronto was up in terms of ‘style’ points.

So far, Varsho, Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz, and Miami Marlins outfielder Victor Robles have made their submissions for the best snag of the season.

REACTIONS:

