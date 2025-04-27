Guardians Apologize For Nasty Jarren Durant Taunts From Fan, MLB Fans Furiously React To 'Foul' Behavior

[This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255)]

One baseball fan's taunts at Progressive Field targeting Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran were so foul that the Cleveland Guardians had to issue an apology.

In the seventh inning of Sunday's game in Cleveland, Duran engaged in a heated exchange with a Guardians fan, approaching the field-level seats to bark back.

The fan's taunts reportedly referenced a 2022 incident in which Duran attempted to take his life with a rifle. According to the broadcast, the fan promptly left his seat after the confrontation.

Red Sox coaches and officials were seen trying to de-escalate matters with Duran on the field.

The Guardians condemned the fan's behavior.

Cleveland released a statement after the game addressing the incident:

"We are aware of the situation that took place during today's game between a fan and one of the Red Sox players that violated our fan conduct policy.

"We recognize the gravity of the behavior at issue here and take very seriously conduct of this nature. We apologize to the Red Sox organization, the player involved, fans in the area and are addressing the situation.

"We have identified the fan in question and will work with Major League Baseball regarding next steps. We strive to provide the best experience to visiting players and fans, and that fell short today."

MLB fans were ticked off by the fan's nasty behavior aimed at Duran.

