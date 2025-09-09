Wisconsin Gets Major QB News Ahead Of Alabama Game. Should Fans Be Nervous?

Wisconsin officially will be without quarterback Billy Edwards against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Badgers will travel to Tuscaloosa for a Saturday showdown against Kalen DeBoer and the Tide. It should be a hell of an awesome game.

*I will possibly be in Tuscaloosa. Send all recommendations on what to check out to David.Hookstead@outkick.com*

Edwards suffered a non-contact lower-body injury in the first half of week one against Miami. He hasn't played a snap of football since. Fortunately, he avoided any serious damage to the leg/knee, and some fans have been holding out hope the team's QB1 would be ready to roll in Tuscaloosa.

They now have their answer.

Danny O'Neil locked in as QB1 for Wisconsin against Alabama.

The depth chart for Wisconsin's game against Alabama was released Monday, and unlike the previous one with some conflicting information, there's crystal clear clarity about what will happen Saturday.

Edwards is officially listed as out, and O'Neil is listed as the unquestioned starter for the Badgers.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

Now, some fans might be in a state of panic. Not just because Edwards isn't going to play, but because the state of the program isn't very healthy. Alabama is currently a three-touchdown favorite, and if Wisconsin plays like it did against Miami (OH) or the first half of the MTSU game, then the Badgers will be lucky to keep it within 40.

However, I'm actually going to surprise some people with my take. I think fans have no reason to panic. This might be a blessing in disguise.

O'Neil dominated down the stretch Saturday, and came roaring to life in the second half. His stats were outstanding in the 42-10 win:

283 passing yards

Completed 85.2% of his passes (23/27)

Threw three touchdowns

One interception

Alabama coaches believed Billy Edwards would be under center in Tuscaloosa, and even after the injury, there was still that chance.

Instead, the Crimson Tide will have to pivot to a guy who has looked outstanding since being pressed into service.

The unexpected curveball *MIGHT* be advantageous for the Badgers. Or, Wisconsin fans could see a repeat of what happened in 2024, and end up drinking away the sorrow.

I have a strange feeling O'Neil is going to surprise people, and the Badgers will avoid the latter scenario unfolding.

We'll all find out Saturday at noon EST on ABC. Hit me with your thoughts and recommendations for Tuscaloosa at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.