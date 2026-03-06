Danica Patrick Shreds 'Fired' Rumors As Mob Sharpens Pitchforks

Was Danica fired? Did she leave? Was it because of Trump? Find out soon!

Maybe the most polarizing racer in the world, Danica Patrick, said she was NOT fired from her F1 broadcasting gig at Sky Sports, and instead left on her own terms, according to a lengthy social media post Thursday night.

So, take that, #MOB! You didn't get Danica fired because she was A) horrible, B) a Trumper, or C) both. Your words, by the way, not mine. Believe me, they are all YOUR words. I heard from 47 of you yesterday after I wrote that Danica's politics played a part in her not being retained by Sky, and goodness gracious, did that send some of you off a cliff.

Anyway, we'll get to that here in a minute. In the meantime, here's why Danica left, according to … Danica:

Danica Patrick and F1 never really mixed

"From my first @skysportsf1 race in Austin to my last 5 years later… I had such a blast! The sky team was so much fun (thank you all❤️), I saw so many amazing new race tracks and cities, and got to be part of a huge boom in F1!



I called after the last race in 2025 and said it was time for me to move on and I was so grateful for the opportunity and experience I was given!



….and now due to my deep exposure to F1, I will be glued to my tv for the season starting this weekend, like every other fan!"

Thoughts? First impressions? Does this sound legit, or does this sound like the classic, ‘You can leave on your own terms or we can fire you,’ ultimatum from management?

Personally, I believe Danica was done with F1 and the negative comments she received from the fans. I also don't believe she ever really vibed with an F1 broadcast. IndyCar? Yes. NASCAR? Yes. F1? Eh. It was odd. There seemed to be some tension. Who knows.

What's undeniable, though, is that the majority of F1 fans hated her. I saw this whenever she was on a broadcast. Yesterday, after I wrote that Danica and Sky Sports separated, in part, I believed, because of her politics, I HEARD what I had seen for the last few years.

Let's dig in. Buckle up.

From Tom F:

Your article is pure anger and you should be better than that.

"Libs" had nothing to do with Danica losing her SkySports position, and you know it. Typical Fox headline and slant. In my opinion you should report facts and maybe an opinion, but disparaging goes too far.



BTW I’m a huge fan of Danica and saw her race at least 30 times, but if people don’t like what she presents then management can let her go. Period. Life goes on.

From Alex R:

On Danica, it was never because of her beliefs or right-wing/left-wing. She was just terrible and did not belong there. I will admit I was happy when they announced this, and I love her and what she stands for, but she did not belong in that world and it showed.

From Owen C:

I love the fact that she is outspoken about her political stance. No argument there from me. But I do watch F1 and the two US races per year where they brought her in to ostensibly get more US watchers did not work out well. To me, she just seemed out of her element.

From Anonymousemail:

Cry harder, MAGA snowflake.

And, my personal favorite from Nathan B:

Just curious. Why do you think it's necessary to make stuff up (i.e. Danica got fired because she's a Trumper and not because she was worthless as an F1 Commentator) to piss off the libs?

I guess there's not enough factual information to piss them off?

Nathan, by the way, fired off a billion emails to me throughout the day. It was a BATTLE between us. I think we eventually got to a decent place, but man, what a ride.

Here's what I'll say … I think Danica's politics absolutely played some sort of role in her leaving. Maybe it was a small one. But, I don't think it was working with Sky, and I think that played a role.

LOOK at this headline from "The Independent," and tell me they didn't despise Danica over there because she's a Trumper:

Yeah, I mean … come on. Let's be real here for a second. I've worked in liberal newsrooms before. They are as insufferable as you'd imagine. And they hate Trump. And they hate people who don't hate Trump. And they don't want to hire people who they think might vote for Trump.

I'm not being hyperbolic when I say that. I've lived it. I've literally seen it!

So, no, I do not think Danica's politics was the main reason she left Sky. But to say they played no role at all? That's insane to me.

Oh well. What's done is done. Thank God we watch NASCAR here in North America. So much better.