Danica Patrick Fired From Her TV Gig Because The Woke Mob Hated Her

F1 wasn't watchable before, and it's really unwatchable with Danica Patrick off the screen.

Well, it's finally happened: the insufferable F1 racing mob got Danica Patrick ousted from Sky Sports coverage this season.

That's right. They bitched and moaned about Danica just enough to get her canned. The network announced its broadcasting team Wednesday for this season in a release, and Patrick was NOT on it. No mention of her whatsoever. It's like she never existed.

And the liberals who watch that drivel all celebrated on social media like it was Christmas morning. They HATE Danica, and you can figure out why. I don't need to say it. But, they hate her, and now – she's gone.

What a sad day for America.

F1 is unwatchable, anyways

God, this is why I cannot stand F1. The fans are just so insufferable. And don't get me started on the actual "racing." Yeah, OK. Sure thing, pal. The most boring form of racing on the planet, and it's not particularly close.

Nothing like waking up at 5 a.m. to watch the winner win by 45 seconds. Riveting stuff.

But I'm not here to piss on F1 racing. I've done that plenty over my time here at OutKick. You all know how I feel. I'm here to defend Danica Patrick from the woke mob who watches it.

I can promise you they only hated her because she's a Trumper. It's beyond obvious, and was every time she was on a broadcast. Was it a tad weird that she was on an F1 broadcast instead of, say, an IndyCar or NASCAR one? Sure. Feel like those two forms of motorsport are far more down her ally. And perhaps it showed, and that's why she was canned.

But, I don't think so. That would be too easy.

I think it's because the #MOB who watches those awful "races" hated her because she voted for Donald Trump two years ago. I'd imagine her employer did, too. It's cancel culture 101, really. We've sort of killed that here in America. But now across the pond. God no. They're very much still stuck in 2020 over there, and it shows.

Anyway, I never watched a second of F1 before, and I certainly won't now that the hot girl is off the broadcast. What's the point?