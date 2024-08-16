Dan Orlovsky Says He Deleted ‘Protect Our Daughters’ Tweet Because It Did Not 'Represent' ESPN

Earlier this month, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky posted " protect our daughters " to his X account after Imane Khelif, who failed a genetic test and is said to have XY chromosomes, beat yet another woman in the 2024 Olympics.

Orlovsky quickly deleted the post.

He was asked about the tweet this week during a conversation with Barrett Media . Orlovsky expressed regret, suggesting his comment put his employer in a challenging position.

"When you’re an employee of a big company, your social media page doesn’t just get to be your social media page," Orlovsky said. "That’s a fantasy, so you have to represent yourself and the company that you work for in the proper way."

Well, sure.

However, Orlovsky's colleagues have posted far more egregious comments to their accounts than "protect our daughters." And those were allowed.

Shall we name a few?

Mark Jones works with Orlovsky. Some of Jones' most notable tweets include calling MAGA women "skanks," Gov. Ron DeSantis a member of the KKK, Stephen A. Smith a "coon," and Abraham Lincoln a "racist."

Unlike Orlovsky, Jones did not have to take down his posts. Does Jones not represent ESPN?

Mina Kimes, Orlovsky's co-analyst on "NFL Live," used her social media account to encourage voters to support Democrat Karen Bass for mayor of Los Angeles. Do Kimes's posts represent ESPN?

ESPN contributor J. A. Adande called red-state voting laws worse than genocide in China. OutKick asked ESPN if Adande's opinion represents the views of the company. The network did not respond.

Last year, Kendrick Perkins went on an unhinged Twitter rant calling white people "privileged" and accusing his employer of punishing him for having strong opinions as a black man. ESPN did not provide comment on Perkins' rant, either.

But it's Orlovsky's post where ESPN draws the line – a post about standing up for girls forced to compete against athletes who are bigger, faster, and stronger than them.

Consider that Orlovsky posts his comment after Italian boxer Angela Carini bowed out of her match with Khelif some 40 seconds in after saying she "had never been hit so hard in her life."

ESPN portrays itself as a lead advocate for women's sports through espnW and its promotion of the WNBA. Yet when it comes to defending women against male or XY athletes, the network cowers in fear.

Ask Sam Ponder.

ESPN fired Ponder this week. Ponder was the only woman at ESPN to pushback against trans athletes. People inside the company tell OutKick that Ponder's tweet about Khelif, like Orlovsky's, angered executives. Ponder stated the fact that a"XY= male XX= female."

Her tweet remains live.

Credit to Kirk Herbstreit, who told OutKick this month men "do not" belong in women's sports and he is done "giving a shit" if that offends people. Unforeatley, not many employees have the job security that Herbstreit does.

Orlovsky understands that.

