Dan Orlovsky Deletes 'Protect Our Daughters' Tweet While ESPN Co-Workers Continue To Post Woke Nonsense

Dan Orlovsky weighed in on the gender madness that has taken over the Olympics by tweeting "Protect our daughters." While that three-word statement is one that anyone with common decency agrees with, the ESPN NFL analyst later deleted the post after his mentions were flooded with vitriol.

It's safe to assume that Orlovsky's social media post was in response to the drama that unfolded in women's boxing at the Paris Olympics on Thursday. Algeria's Imane Khelif, a fighter who has been deemed to have male XY chromosomes, needed all of 46 seconds and a couple of landed punches to force her opponent, Italian Angela Carini, to abandon the match.

Carini explained that one punch from Khelif "hurt too much," which led her to understandably call it quits.

Khelif is one of two fighters - Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting being the other - who was removed from the Women's World Boxing Championship in March 2023 after a series of DNA tests "uncovered athletes who were trying to fool their colleagues and pretend to be women."

With ‘highlights’ from Khelif's win over Carini dominating social media and OutKick's Riley Gaines helping to make the hashtag I Stand With Angela Carini the top trending topic in the United States, Orlovsky made his thoughts on the controversial topic with the most noncontroversial statement imaginable.

Why Orlovsky decided to quickly delete the post - and even if you want to speculate that his bosses at ESPN pressured him to do so - isn't really the story here.

The story is that someone, no matter if they're a former NFL quarterback turned sports TV star such as Orlovsky, can't post the universally accepted statement of "Protect our daughters" without immediately being suffocated by the gender-obsessed, identity politics police.

Orlovsky did not call Imane Khelif a transgender person, a man, a biological male, or even mention Khelif at all. Orlovsky, a girl dad himself, simply wants to see daughters protected. One way to protect daughters is to not allow individuals previously deemed to have XY chromosomes to step into a boxing ring with them and throw punches. That should not be a controversial topic, yet in 2024, it's among the most highly-debated topics in both everyday life and on the political spectrum.

While Orlovsky's post was deemed ‘controversial’ by those who find controversy around every corner, those same folks don't ever seem to take issue with other ESPN staffers sharing their opinions on these same topics.

Around 15 minutes after Orlovsky shared his post about protecting daughters, fellow ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes appeared to take a shot at her coworker.

According to Kimes, a person deemed to have XY chromosomes punching a woman in the face is a story that "reached thermonuclear levels of BS and grift-fueled hate."

Kimes post suggests that she has no issue with Khelif fighting women at the Olympics, the most global sports stage in human existence, yet her post doesn't spark nearly the reaction as Orlovsky's. This is, of course, due to the fact that the liberal mindset Kimes possesses and promotes is celebrated as some sort of ‘new normal’ across social media and certainly within the walls of ESPN.

None of this is new for ESPN or employees of the four-letter network. As long as the opinions shared have a liberal flavor to them, they're fair game. The only on-air talent the network has disciplined since Jimmy Pitaro took over as ESPN president in 2018 was Sage Steele, who happened to be the lone conservative voice at the network.

SportsCenter host Elle Duncan recently accused JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice President running mate, of having "sociopathic behavior" with fellow host Nicole Briscoe.

Khelif being allowed to fight against women at the Olympics is only the most-recent conversation that's causing a divide across the nation and inside the walls of ESPN. OutKick's Bobby Burack has kept close tabs of the other one-sided opinions coming out of Bristol including on-air employees have since criticized Trump, advocated for Democrats to win elections, spoke out against state abortion laws, downplayed the deadly BLM riots, and peddled falsehoods regarding Jan. 6.