UConn PR Staffer Threatens To Ruin Reporter's 'F*cking Life' Over Dan Hurley Postgame Video

Following UConn's NCAA Tournament loss to Florida on Sunday, a video of Huskies coach Dan Hurley giving Baylor players and coaches some profanity-laced advice made its way across social media platforms.

It is the aftermath of Queen City News reporter Joey Ellis shooting the video – and a UConn official's threatening response to it being posted – that has now caused further backlash for the Huskies' basketball program.

As Hurley was walking into the tunnel area inside the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., Ellis had his camera rolling. He recorded one of the most interesting moments of the tournament so far, as the Huskies coach – clearly frustrated with the officiating – gave a warning about the referees to the Baylor coaching staff and players, who were entering the court to take on top-seeded Duke.

"I hope they don't f*ck you like they f*cked us," Hurley could be heard saying. "I hope they don't do that to you, Baylor."

But just when you thought that was the end of the story, it got even crazier for Joey Ellis.

UConn SID Allegedly Threatened To Ruin Reporter's Career

On Monday afternoon, Ellis told me that the area he was recording from was open to the media. Bobby Mullen, UConn's director of men's basketball communications, disagreed.

Mullen sought out Ellis on press row after he saw the video posted from the reporter's X account. The Huskies communications director wanted the video taken down from Ellis' social media, and according to the reporter, threatened to "ruin" Ellis' "f*cking life" if he did not take the video off his platform.

After refusing to do so, Ellis said Mullen continued in his attempt to cause trouble for the reporter. Ellis also claimed that four other reporters witnessed the entire incident.

In a statement released to Queen City News, Mullen said the following about the incident:

"The lasting image of Coach Hurley leaving the court should have been his walking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed with emotion. Instead, a reporter who was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone a private conversation made to members of another coaching staff."

Mullen' also took to social media to try and explain his temper, but then deleted the post a short time later. OutKick obtained a screenshot of the now-deleted X post, which read:

"PR man yells at reporter. News at 11.

"I have a journalism degree and I know the difference between reporting and seeking out ‘gotcha’ moments.

"My temper flared a bit in a moment of weakness after a loss, but I think the journalists I work with regularly would vouch for me."

Mullen's explanation doesn't fly. The tunnel area inside Lenovo Center was surrounded by NCAA staff members, and if the media weren't allowed to be there, reporters certainly would have been removed. This area is always open to media.

It's the same setup for all NCAA Tournament venues, including Rupp Arena in Lexington where I covered the first two rounds, so the "private conversation" excuse goes right out the window, as does the entire statement from UConn's communications department.

We reached out to Mullen for comment. We will update this story if UConn responds.