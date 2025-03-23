WATCH: Brutal 'Bad Beat' For UConn Vs. Florida Under Bettors In NCAA Tournament

UConn Huskies five-star freshman forward Liam McNeeley ripped the heart out of Under bettors of the 8-seed Connecticut vs. 1-seed Florida Gators Sunday in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The UConn-Florida closed anywhere from 150.5-151 and McNeeley sunk a 30-plus-foot 3-pointer as time expired, pushing the total Over in a 77-75 Gators' win.

Typically, this is where I say something like "Well, for every ‘bad beat’ there is a ‘lucky win,’" which obviously applies here. However, this was so gross, the article needed "bad beat" in the title, considering the Over 150.5 for UConn-Florida was NEVER winning until it won. As Todd Fuhrman says above, there were 16 points scored in the final 28 seconds.

Granted, it wasn't "garbage time" because the Huskies could've pulled off the upset. They just kind of fell apart late, failing to grab boards in the easiest situation to get defensive rebounds: Off of missed free throws. But, the Over cashing was bogus. Even someone who bet the Over and has been losing (of course, not me, I'm just giving an example) would admit that.

If I can put myself in the shoes of an Under bettor real quick, what made this beat worse was McNeeley chucking this 3-pointer with no urgency. Sure, there was almost no chance of the Huskies winning. They inbounded the ball with :05 left, down 5 points. Yet, it looked like McNeeley was playing to screw Under bettors.

That bold UConn blue circle close to the half-court logo on the left-hand side of ESPN's shot chart included above is what cashed the Over. It was the furthest 3-point shot attempt, or made, in this game. Effing nightmare fuel if you follow sports betting at all. Take the rest of the day off if you bet the Under. The juju is bad, and you don't need any more of it in your life.

