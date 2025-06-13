Dan Dakich Wants Knicks To Hire Pacers' Female Assistant As Next Head Coach

Dan Dakich has an idea of who should be the next coach of the New York Knicks - and it's not someone most would expect.

For no good reason, the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau despite the fact that he got them to a conference finals series for the first time since 2000. Now, they need someone else to fill that void.

Dakich said on his OutKick show, "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich," that the Knicks should look to the Indiana Pacers’ staff and hire an assistant that helped beat them in the Eastern Conference Finals - and make a historic pick in the process.

"If you're going to go hire somebody and you want to make a splash, hire Jenny Boucek…I watch the bench when I go to games. Jenny Boucek coaches her ass off," Dakich said. "She’s not like (Becky) Hammond …who thinks she’s all that, that woman seems like a pain in the ass. Jenny Boucek is a mother, would be a great hire. I’m serious, 100 percent."

Should the Knicks pull the trigger on this idea, they would make Jenny Boucek the first female head coach in NBA history. While it would ruffle some feathers in The Big Apple, Dakich said it's worth a shot.

"I don’t know whether the dudes that play for New York or the New York media could handle a woman head coaching the Knicks and I don’t care. But if you’re a sitting head coach with a solid, solid contract and a solid team, I don’t know why you’d even think about it," Dakich said.