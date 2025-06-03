Knicks Shock NBA, Part Ways with Tom Thibodeau After Pacers Defeat: REACTIONS

Thibs gets the 'boot' after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

New York City is cutthroat, just ask freshly fired Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. In a shocking move on Tuesday, the New York Knicks sacked their five-year head coach.

Thibodeau led the Knicks to the postseason in four of his five years and is coming off a 2024-25 Eastern Conference Finals run, where the Indiana Pacers ousted the Knicks in six games. 

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 25: Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks reacts against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Despite coaching a standout roster — Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Julius Randle — the results disappointed the New York faithful. But few expected Thibs to get the ax.

ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news early Tuesday, highlighting Thibodeau’s solid 226-174 regular-season record, including a 51-31 mark this past season. 

Knicks guard Josh Hart gave an immediate reaction to the firing news: "Forever Grateful, Thank You!" he posted on X.

Days after the ECF loss, Jalen Brunson was asked about Thibodeau's future and fully backed keeping him around, "Is that a real question right now? You just asked me if I believe if he's the right guy. Yes."

Loyal Knicks fan and OutKick betting guru Geoff Clark did not hold back on the decision, suggesting Mike Budenholzer as a potential replacement. 

"The New York Knicks need an offensive coach with this roster," Clark said. Since taking over in 2020, Thibs has revitalized the Knicks with his defensive-minded approach, though that may not have been the best fit all along."

He continued, "However, the Knicks should probably trade Karl-Anthony Towns to improve their defense rather than fire Tom Thibodeau. It’s almost impossible to have a championship-caliber defense with KAT and Jalen Brunson on the floor together. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Head Coach Tom Thibodeau and Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks looks on during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on November 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"Also, Thibs didn’t do a good job adjusting his defense to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals." The Knicks still owe Thibs $30 million in guaranteed money.

Other free-agent coaches, such as Michael Malone, Taylor Jenkins, and James Borrego, could also be in line to interview with the Knicks. With James Dolan calling the shots, the Knicks are doomed to more drama.

REACTIONS: 

