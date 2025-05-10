Indiana Pacers Have A Hot Coach, And It's Not Rick Carlisle

Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek is the most visibly-pleasing thing to grace Indiana's sideline since Rik Smits' mullet.

If you've been watching the Cavs - Pacers playoff series, you can't miss the blonde assistant coach. She's often seated next to who appears to be actor Jim Carrey, but is actually just Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle.

That's right boys, we've stumbled upon our first hot NBA coach. Apologies to Knicks czar Tom Thibodeau who just missed the cut.

See for yourselves:

Where the hell has JB been hiding? She's been with the Pacers since 2021, following NBA stops in Sacramento and Dallas. Yet all these broadcasts want to talk about is Obi Toppin and somebody named Nembhard.

Read the room! Know your audience!

You want to improve ratings, NBA? Get Ahmad Rashad and Willow Bay to spend a day with Boucek then drop 22 minutes of content on us during a Saturday morning episode of Inside Stuff. You know the drill - cameras show up at Boucek's house pre-7am, and we jump in a Toyota 4Runner with her while she grabs coffee in Indy. Then it's off to the Pacers' practice facility to slide into some team-issued dri-fit shorts and a tee. Next, coach Jen gets a couple of shots up with Haliburton and the boys before conversing with a visiting Reggie Miller.

When we come back from a commercial break, Boucek's leaving the Pacers' facility and heading to yoga in downtown Indy (where does she find the time?!), ‘90s on 9 working its way through the 4Runner’s speakers. I feel like she's got a bit of an edge to her. So when I Got 5 On It by Luniz hits the SiriusXM station, she turns the volume up ever so slightly from 11 to 14. Before long, she morphs into hot mom mode (I have no idea if she has kids, but work with me here) to help with school work at home. Inside Stuff ends with Boucek delivering a pre-determined and predictable line like: "You don't have to leave, but you can't stay here," to Ahmad and the camera crew.

Cameras shift to an outside shot of Boucek's nondescript but neatly manicured colonial in the Indianapolis suburbs. Lights out.

And just like that, a star is born.

