NBA Reportedly Warns Tyrese Haliburton About Crude Gesture After 'Dropping Big Balls'

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton dropped his basketballs on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the ‘crude' gesture left Hali facing a potential fine.

After all, you can't really encourage guys to mimic holding their n*ts during a basketball game that's advertised with a G rating.

Since Haliburton made the ‘big balls’ gesture after spectacularly beating the Cavs, all eyes were on the NBA's disciplinary offices to impose a heavy fine on Haliburton.

As it turns out, the Association refused to take action against Hali, showing the fans that they know how to have some fun. According to ESPN, the league contacted the All-Star guard and warned him not to do it again.

Haliburton had more than a good reason to celebrate: upsetting the top-seeded Cavaliers with back-to-back wins in the second round.

While the series has plenty of road ahead, the Pacers take a commanding 2-0 lead, which results in victory in the series for teams 92% of the time.

The Pacers humbled the Milwaukee Bucks with a gentleman's sweep in the first round. After more than holding their own against the Cavs, the Pacers may be more contenders than pretenders.

To his credit, Haliburton completely rebounded from two ongoing storylines: the ‘Overrated’ talks and discourse with his dad, John Haliburton, confronting Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Haliburton was voted by several of his NBA peers as the league's most overrated All-Star.

Producing mind-blowingly clutch moments in both the Bucks and Cavaliers series, Haliburton is well on his way to moving out of that Most Overrated discussion.

Haliburton is averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds against Cleveland in the playoffs.

The series now flips to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Pacers face an opportunity to close out the second round at home, with two more wins slated, and advance to the Eastern Conference finals for a consecutive year.

