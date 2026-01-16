Dan Dakich On Point-Shaving Scandal: 'Money Begets Greed, Greed Begets Stupidity'

As the point-shaving scandal continues to swirl and rock college basketball (and sports in general), many people are trying to wrap their heads around the insanity of it all.

As many as 17 Division I teams have been named in the indictments, and there is a good chance the list is far from exhaustive.

While many in the sports world can't come to terms with why college athletes would risk it all for a point-shaving scheme, one man who is intimately familiar with the game of college basketball weighed in and nailed the "why" of it all.

Dan Dakich discussed the point-shaving scandal on the latest episode of his Don't @ Me show, and he did not hold back in his blunt assessment of the motivation of those involved.

"Why are they point-shaving? I'll tell you why," Dakich exclaimed, "Because money begets greed, greed begets stupidity, and 18-to-23 year olds are now getting money."

This echoes Dakich's earlier sentiments from a video he posted yesterday on X explaining that the ones who cried about "player freedom" and "pay the players" are ultimately the ones to blame here.

Dakich goes on to say that the teams involved in the scandal and the ones listed in the indictment indicate that greed played a big factor in why these specific players decided to participate in the scheme.

"Those at the bottom of the food chain, and you'll see the teams involved here, aren't getting the kind of money that their buddies are that are playing at the Indianas, the Purdues, the North Carolinas, the Dukes."

He goes on to say that these players see the money they could be making from a scheme like this and say, "gimme gimme gimme."

Dakich is also quick to remind his listeners that point-shaving in college basketball is nothing new, offering a hilarious anecdote about his days coaching at Bowling Green.

"We saw it at Toledo, in a game I actually coached in (at Bowling Green). Two players on Toledo threw the game, which I was happy about… I was happy to get a win."

Regardless of the evergreen nature of point-shaving schemes, Dakich nailed this particular instance perfectly.

The greed and inequality of mid-major athletes coupled with the opening of Pandora's box when it comes to paying players and being able to gamble on college sports has created this monster.

And the fault lies entirely at the feet of the "adults" in the room.