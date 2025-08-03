Dallas Wings Turn Off Comments Following DiJonai Carrington Trade To WNBA-Leading Lynx

Carrington was in her first season with Wings after four seasons in Connecticut

It's been a strange season for the Dallas Wings, who made another big move on Sunday. They traded DiJonai Carrington, who infamously poked Caitlin Clark in the eye last season, to the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx. The Wings are building their team around the #1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers, and apparently that future didn't involve Carrington.

Dallas made a flurry of offseason moves prior to this year, but several have already been deemed failures. The team traded for both Carrington and her girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, in separate deals. Smith didn't work out at all, and the Wings ultimately shipped her out in a trade with Las Vegas in June. Now, Carrington is gone.

What's interesting is that the team posted the details of the trade and a "Thank you, DiJonai" in separate posts on X, but turned off the comments to both, so fans can't express their reactions. As far as we can tell, posts about the trade are the only ones where the Wings blocked comments.

The Minnesota Lynx did not turn off comments on their post announcing the trade.

Carrington has become a lightning rod for drama in the WNBA, starting with Caitlin Clark's arrival in the league. Carrington positioned herself as a villain to Clark, once mocking the Fever superstar and later injuring her with a vicious eye poke. She's also trash-talked Clark – and Clark's fans – on social media.

The fifth-year guard has also had multiple run-ins with Christine Brennan, a longtime sports reporter. Last month, Carrington accused Brennan of lying about an interaction between the two. Brennan is also the only reporter who dared to ask Carrington if she poked Clark in the eye on purpose.

Now, Carrington heads to the Minnesota Lynx, who lead the WNBA by five games and have the likely league MVP, Napheesa Collier. It'll be interesting to see how Carrington's outspoken personality fits in the locker room the rest of the way.