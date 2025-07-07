DiJonai Carrington Accuses Christine Brennan Of Lying About Her Angry Outburst Toward Reporter

The Dallas Wings guard has accused Brennan of lying about a heated interaction that reportedly took place last September.

DiJonai Carrington is once again upset with Christine Brennan, and this time, she's calling the long-time reporter a liar.

This week, Brennan will release her latest book, On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women’s Sports. On Sunday, CNN published an excerpt which details a nasty encounter between Brennan and Carrington. Back in September, Carrington reportedly yelled at Brennan, accusing her of "talking shit" about Carrington's girlfriend, then-Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith.

The excerpt reads:

Indianapolis Fieldhouse Files Fever beat writer Scott Agness, Indianapolis Star Fever beat writer Chloe Peterson, and I were in the otherwise empty catering area, waiting for the Fever shootaround to end on the court nearby, when Carrington surprised us with her appearance between the curtains.

"Why are you talking shit about NaLyssa?" she blurted out loudly, referring to her partner, NaLyssa Smith, the Fever forward.

The question surprised the three of us because no one was saying anything personal or derogatory about Smith. Agness and Peterson had been discussing a bit of Fever strategy they had just noticed on the court but had been asked not to divulge publicly — that Smith was going to be replaced in the starting lineup for Game 2 by veteran Temi Fagbenle.

"You’re saying she’s a bad teammate!" Carrington yelled.

Then she looked specifically at me. "I walked past and I heard you talking shit about NaLyssa! It was you, out of your mouth!"

A few hours after this portion of the book made its way around social media, Carrington chimed in.

First, the Dallas Wings guard posted a series of emojis on X: three lying Pinocchio noses, three caps and three crying-laughing faces. (In slang, "cap" generally means a lie or exaggeration.)

In a follow-up post, she wrote, "defamation of character atp [at this point]" with a yawning emoji.

Legally, it's not defamation if it's true. And while I wasn't there, I find it difficult to believe that Brennan — a seasoned journalist and best-selling author — just made this whole thing up. Especially after she named two eye witnesses.

And this isn't Carrington's first run-in with Brennan.

As OutKick's Dan Zaksheske previously reported, Brennan was the only media member who dared to ask Carrington if she had purposefully poked Caitlin Clark in the eye during a game in September. This prompted the WNBA Players' Association to lose its mind and demand that Brennan lose her media access for even asking the question.

This is yet another example of a WNBA player not doing herself any favors with the media.

Don't ask for fame, money and attention if you can't handle the criticism that comes with it. And don't yell at a reporter if you don't want her to report on it.