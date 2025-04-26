Dallas Cowboys and Shedeur Sanders Would Be A Match Made In Football Heaven or Hell

The Dallas Cowboys need to draft Shedeur Sanders.

Before you scream "WTF," hear me out.

If any team would pick Sanders on Saturday's final day of the NFL Draft, why wouldn't it be Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys? It makes complete sense for the media-loving Jones, who absolutely appreciates a spectacle for better or worse. And honestly, from a football standpoint, it doesn't seem so bad either, considering the current Dallas backup quarterbacks are not likely to be that much better than Sanders.

Sure, the Cowboys extended starter Dak Prescott to a massive four-year, $240 million deal last September, but if Dak is going to Dak (which many Cowboys fans, and I'd assume personnel, have at least some concerns about) or he gets hurt again, getting Shedeur Sanders as a fifth-round draft pick for PENNIES to what he would have been paid earlier, doesn't seem that far-fetched.

Jerry Joes Loves the Sanders Family

The Cowboys' first backup quarterback option is Joe Milton, who they acquired a week and a half ago in a trade with the Patriots. Since everyone's so obsessed with what round quarterbacks are being drafted in these days, Milton was a sixth-round pick, which is rather hilarious considering this past week's hysteria. The other Dallas quarterback is Will Grier, a third-string quarterback at best who was cut from the Philadelphia Eagles last year and signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. So, yeah, he's not going to play for them.

Let's not forget THAT JUST LAST NIGHT Jerry Jones told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the team "evaluated [Shedeur] extremely high in this draft," as well-loved Shedeur and "the Sanders character … it is a great character, and an unbelievable character for winning in sports."

Now, I know some people on social media want to claim that Shedeur hasn't been drafted because of the headache his Hall of Fame father Deion brings, as if suddenly this is a new revelation. Deion has always been Deion, so when Vegas and every NFL Insider still had Shedeur going to the top 10 a week or two ago, why was Deion okay back then, but suddenly isn't now?

Think Of The Jersey Sales!

Some reports say that Deion, who currently coaches the University of Colorado, wants to eventually coach in the NFL.

Who's to say Jerry doesn't bring Deion over in two or three years if he does sign Shedeur?

I'm not saying Shedeur Sanders to Dallas is the BEST movie, but honestly, it would be a move that has more upside than downside.

And hey, this is sports; crazier things have happened!

