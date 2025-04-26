Shedeur Sanders Continues To Thank God As NFL Draft Slide Continues

Though Shedeur Sanders now appears to need a Hail Mary in order to be drafted by an NFL team, the quarterback isn't shying away from thanking God for any opportunity that awaits.

The quarterback, whom most assumed would be a first round selection, remains team-less after three rounds and 102 player selections.

But as Sanders' X account would seem to indicate, the Draft slide is all part of God's plan.

Following the disappointment of not being selected on either Thursday or Friday night, Sanders took to X to fire off a tweet:

"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING," Sanders posted.

The Colorado QB, whose number was retired last week, waited until Saturday morning to tweet again, roughly four hours before the start of the third and final day of the NFL Draft. Again, Sanders used his social media account to thank God.

"Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love. Thank you GOD #LEGENDARY," wrote Sanders.

If and when that opportunity does come for Shedeur, it'll be with a team who sees Sanders as their second or third-string quarterback, at least initially. That's certainly something few people other than the big guy upstairs likely saw coming. Most people who work in and around the sport had Sanders slotted for the second round, at worst. And nearly everyone anticipated he'd be competing for a starting job as a rookie.

That's no longer the case.

Hours before Saturday's final four rounds, five quarterbacks had already been selected ahead of Sanders:

Cam Ward (Tennessee)

Jaxson Dart (New York Giants)

Tyler Shough (New Orleans)

Jalen Milroe (Seattle)

Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland)

Entering the third day of the Draft, seemingly every team outside of Pittsburgh - a probable landing spot for Aaron Rodgers - had their quarterback rooms mostly settled. Jacksonville, who drafted Sanders' Colorado teammate Travis Hunter second overall, holds two of the first five picks in the fourth round. Could Sanders reunite with Travis Hunter and backup the up-and-down Trevor Lawrence?

If not Jacksonville, Las Vegas, with the sixth and 33rd picks of the fourth round, may be an option. Miami at 14, given Tua's health, might be a dart throw. And Pittsburgh holds the 21st pick in round four.

Should all of the above pass, Sanders' fate will lie within the Draft's final three rounds, something no one could've predicted.

The Lord works in mysterious ways.

