VIDEO: Did Jerry Jones Bust Out The Donald Trump Dance At The NFL Draft?

A new video shows Jerry Jones appearing to bust out his buddy President Donald Trump's famous dance during the second night of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Either that, or the 82-year-old Dallas Cowboys owner had to fart.

COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES CELEBRATES WITH MAKESHIFT DANCE

After the Cowboys and Jones selected cornerback Shavon Revel with the No. 77 pick during the Draft's third round, NFL Network cameras panned over to Dallas' ‘war room’ and caught good ol' Jerry doing what appeared to be Trump's famous dance where he puts both hands up in the air and shifts back and forth.

"What was that?!" one of the TV broadcasters exclaimed.

COWBOYS HAVE HAD A SOLID DRAFT SO FAR

Jones had plenty to be happy about after Dallas' Revel pick. Many analysts consider him to be a steal at that point in the Draft, so long as the East Carolina defensive back can stay healthy. During his junior year, Revel had 54 tackles before unfortunately getting hurt as a senior.

If Revel should indeed stay healthy, then make no mistake about it, the Cowboys' secondary is going to be a physical and dominant force as they've just bolstered what was already believed to be one of the better defensive units in the league.

And because of the beauty of social media and the Internet, I can just picture it now: Any time that Revel gets a big stop or an interception, the entire AT&T Cowboys Stadium audience will be doing the Trump and Jerry dance.

