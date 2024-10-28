Dallas Cowboys Might Stink But Their Primetime Games Aren't Going Away

If you're mad that the Dallas Cowboys are always playing during the NFL's primetime games, remember that it's your fault. You keep watching them!

The Cowboys fell to 3-4 with a loss on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. In all four of the Dallas losses this season, they've trailed by at least three scores at some point during the game.

They're not exactly a fun watch, although they did mount a bit of a comeback against the 49ers. In fact, the Cowboys have trailed during all seven games this year.

But if you're sick of seeing them play on Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and in that coveted 4:25 p.m. ET slot on Sunday afternoon, you're out of luck.

Once again, the Cowboys helped draw record TV viewership among NFL fans. The battle between two struggling teams with high expectations certainly exceeded expectations with regard to audience size.

Nothing drives TV viewers like NFL football and no team in the league draws quite like the Cowboys (except, maybe, the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to their Taylor Swift "affiliation").

NBC averaged nearly 24 million viewers for Sunday Night Football. For context, that's an average of 10 million more viewers than Game 2 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

So, the next time that you look at the NFL schedule and think, "The Dallas Cowboys are playing in primetime AGAIN?!" just remember that it's your fault.

You, and the other 25 million Americans who turned your TV on (or phone, or tablet, or whatever) to watch a mediocre Cowboys team lose again on Sunday Night Football.