Dale Earnhardt's Wicked Widow Just Got One Step Closer To Erasing His Legacy

Teresa Earnhardt – known around these parts as the ‘Wicked Witch of NASCAR' – is up to no good yet again. I swear, you can't take your eye off this woman for one second. Not one!

Late last year, Dale Earnhardt's widow made a plan to sell 400 acres of his Mooresville farm land, and turn it into an industrial park. That's right. An industrial park! Those insufferable, disgusting-looking buildings that nobody ever, ever, goes into? Those!

Anyway, the proposal was shot down at the time, which was great news for patriots – and NASCAR fans – across the country. Done deal, right? We could all move on, finally.

Wrong!

Last week, Teresa amazingly got the greenlight from the city to go ahead and destroy Dale's farm. Don't know how. Don't know why. But it's in motion, and it ain't great.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the Mooresville Planning Board voted 4-3 to recommend a rezoning of Teresa Earnhardt’s land for a planned Mooresville Technology Park, which would "play a key role in supporting the Southeast’s digital needs," according to its website.

Blasphemy!

NASCAR fans don't like Teresa Earnhardt

NOOOO! We cannot let it happen. Mooresville is Earnhardt Country (along with Talladega, of course). Raise hell, Praise Dale, and keep the disgusting technology parks OUT of it!

And how about this little nugget? The park would bring 277 "recession-resistant" jobs. What is that? What does that even mean? Are there recession-proof jobs? Do they exist? Hell, why don't we all just get one, then?! Sounds great. Is OutKick recession-resistant?

Doesn't matter, because we ain't going into one! (But also, we've been in one for years now, but y'all ain't ready for that conversation yet)

Anyway, let's get to the backstory here. Strap in.

Teresa Earnhardt has been judge, jury and executioner of DEI – the good, NASCAR DEI, not the woke kind – ever since Dale Earnhardt Sr. died back in 2001.

Because of that, the Earnhardt Clan has turned into the biggest soap opera in NASCAR. I'm talking yelling, screaming, finger-pointing, threatening to quit, actually quitting – the whole nine yards. It's been a mess.

Well, it was a mess, at least. It's actually gotten much better over the past year or so. Before that, though?

Chaos.

Junior and Teresa had a blowup back in 2008 because Earnhardt and siblings Kerry and Kelly wanted equal ownership rights to DEI. That didn't work out. Dale left for Hendrick, and Teresa instantly became public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of NASCAR fans.

The battle over DEI has simmered a bit in recent years, but there have still been little nuggets here and there that make you raise an eyebrow.

For instance, Teresa apparently once said that DEI would simply "make another Dale Jr" if he ever left the team. Yeah, OK. Sure thing! I also have some oceanfront property in Arizona for you!

Anyway, everything seemed all ham & eggs right around this time last year when Teresa relinquished the rights to the No. 8 trademark – which Junior scooped up, rightfully so. She was back in good graces with NASCAR fans, and we seemed destined for a happy ending here.

Until now. A final vote for final approval is set for sometime in the next few weeks.

Several residents have voiced their complaints about the project. Most of it centers around noise concerns from the new complex. Others say it won't fit in with the vibe of the area. I've never been Mooresville myself, but that makes sense.

NASCAR fans, of course, don't want to see Dale's 400-acre farm tarnished like this. Mix in the fact that Teresa's fingerprints are on it, and they ain't thrilled right now.

Stay tuned.