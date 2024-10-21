Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Wicked Stepmother Stabs Fans In The Back, Vacationing NASCAR Star Attacked & Racer Burns

Well, the NASCAR playoff format continues to be either the dumbest, or most entertaining, out of all the major sports. Seriously, you either love this thing or you want to send it straight to the sun.

Dale Earnhardt is (probably) rolling over in his grave today, although it may have as much to do with wife Teresa as it does with what happened yesterday at Vegas. You'll see.

Joey Logano, who a week ago wasn't even in this round of playoffs, is now in the championship race. Tyler Reddick, the regular season champ, is basically in a win-or-go-home scenario from here on out. Same with Chase Elliott.

Both of those fellas were involved in the mini big one yesterday, which probably explains why they're now shit outta luck moving forward. And how in the world did tiny Ty end up on his side? I thought these new (woke) cars were supposed to be safer!?

Kamala's America, folks.

Whew, what a start! Out of the box STRONG on this third Monday of October. Let's get AFTER it today, folks.

What else should we touch on? I've got yesterday's big wreck, Teresa Earnhardt angering NASCAR fans once again, a look at the points with three races to go, and all the wokes were big mad at Kyle Larson this past week because he took a trip during the playoffs. Seriously.

Did I miss anything? Oh yeah! – a NASCAR driver was branded over the weekend. Yep, you read it right. Branded.

Giddy-up, cowboy!

Four tires, a couple good pumps (hey now!) of that Sunoco racin' fuel, and maybe an Advil for tiny Ty after that wild ride in Vegas … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Leave Dale’s Farm Alone, You Witch!' edition – is live!

Teresa Earnhardt is at it again!

Sure, we'll start there. Why not?! What? We need to break down yesterday's race right off the bat like the rest of the loser media is doing today?

You want that class, you get your ass outta here and down the hall! I hear there are plenty of seats open in the AP or ESPN's insufferably woke class. Here, we do things a bit differently on a Monday morning. It's why we win awards, you know.

Where was I? Oh yeah! Teresa Earnhardt. The Wicked Witch of NASCAR is back to stirring the pot and pissing off race fans from Carolina to California:

Teresa Earnhardt, widow of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, plans to transform 399 of her rural acres in east Mooresville into an industrial park, according to her rezoning application for the vast former farmland property.

Mooresville Technology Park would sprout between Patterson Farm Road and Rustic Road near Cabarrus County. The park would be just off N.C. 3, also known as Dale Earnhardt Highway.

The acreage is 2 1/2 miles from Dale Earnhardt Inc., Earnhardt’s longtime racing headquarters on N.C. 3 in Mooresville.

Earnhardt Farms LLC is listed as the property owner. Teresa Earnhardt is the only managing member of the LLC, according to N.C. Secretary of State records.

NASCAR fans and Teresa have a … rocky … history

So, it's really not that big of a deal in my opinion. Seriously. Teresa has to be getting up there – gotta be close to 70, right? – and wants to sell 400 acres of Dale's old farm. Google tells me the average price for an acre of land in Carolina is $5K.

That means Teresa will be a trillionaire when this deal goes through! I'd do it, too. OK, just $2 million. But still, not a bad little chunk of change as you head into the stretch run of life.

Anyway, it's understandable – but when it's Teresa, the context matters. And the context, in this case, ain't great.

OK, try to keep up, because I don't have all day here …

Teresa Earnhardt has been judge, jury and executioner of DEI ever since Dale Earnhardt Sr. died back in 2001.

Because of that, the Earnhardt Clan has turned into the biggest soap opera in NASCAR. I'm talking yelling, screaming, finger-pointing, threatening to quit, actually quitting – the whole nine yards. It's a mess.

Well, it was a mess, at least. It's actually gotten much better over the past few months (you'll see). Before that, though?

Chaos.

Junior and Teresa had a blowup back in 2008 because Earnhardt and siblings Kerry and Kelly wanted equal ownership rights to DEI. That didn't work out, Dale left for Hendrick, and Teresa instantly became public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of NASCAR fans.

The battle over DEI has simmered a bit in recent years, but there have still been little nuggets here and there that make you raise an eyebrow.

For instance, Teresa apparently once said that DEI would simply "make another Dale Jr" if he ever left the team. Yeah, and I have some ocean front property in Arizona for you!

Anyway, things all came to a head earlier this year when Teresa decided not to renew her licensing rights to the iconic No. 8 trademark back in May. Dale Earnhardt Jr. swooped in, applied for it, and won it back, which made NASCAR fans very happy for obvious reasons.

Don't know if you've noticed, but there's a lot of No. 8 merchandise at NASCAR races still to this day. Teresa owned that for a while. Now, Dale has it back. Big deal!

Whew. You get all that?

Now, take all that good that Teresa did by giving the No. 8 back to Junior, and flush it down the commode, because NASCAR fans hate her again!

Hold on, Tiny Ty!

Whew. Not a great way to start the penultimate week of October. Oh well. One day, Dale Earnhardt's hunting deer on a piece of land, the next it's a giant Amazon warehouse where suburban moms order toilet paper and paper towels in bulk.

Kamala's America, folks. Choose wisely next month.

OK, we're almost 1,000 words deep and we haven't checked in on Tyler Reddick yet.

Ty, you good?

Whoaaaaa Nellie! What a flip! Don't see that, really ever, at a place like Vegas. Weird. I blame these new, WOKE, cheap Next Gen cars.

No idea if it's their fault, but that's what I'm going with.

Chase and Ty, by the way, are now shit outta luck as far as points-racing their way into the Championship Four at Phoenix. It's win or go home the next two weeks, which actually bodes well, because Homestead and Martinsville are winnable tracks for both.

NASCAR playoff silliness, the wokes are mad at Larson & let's stay on brand

Speaking of those points … here they are heading into Homestead, with Joey Logano – who is only in on a technicality – already on to the Final Four:

So, that above tweet has NASCAR fans breaking out their pitchforks this morning. You either agree with it, or you want to murder anyone who does. No in between.

Look, I like the NASCAR playoff format, but I also think the regular season is wayyyyyyyy too long and meaningless.

Like, you have 26 races where there's just not a ton of pressure. There's not. I think even Chase Elliott has said in the past that he can't wait for the playoffs to get here, because it actually gives him a reason to feel competitive again.

So, in that vein, I love the format, because you get 10 races where your ass is puckered from the drop of the green flag to the checkered. That's fun. Sometimes, it screws guys like Elliott and Tiny Ty. Oh well. Win one of these next two races.

There, problem solved.

Like the format? Hate it? Lemme know! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.

OK, two quickies (hey now, again!) on the way out. First up? All the wokes spent last week angry at Kyle Larson because he took a trip to Cabo during the playoffs.

Yeah, jarring stuff right there. Don't know how Nick slept last week knowing Kyle Larson was going to a wedding in Cabo when he had a race to … sit around and wait for … all week. The nerve!

His ass needs to be out there, on the simulator, 24-7-365, turning laps at virtual Vegas. He's only won there a billion times over his career. I'm sure he needs the work. After all, turning left ain't easy.

God, I hate people sometimes. Just such a soft mentality.

(PS: Kyle had a horrible pit-stop yesterday and is now on shaky ground with two races left. But that's unrelated!)

Finally, on the way out, let's check in with former NASCAR ARCA and truck driver, Rico Abreu:

Take us to Miami, Sam Busch

Well … didn't see that one coming. You wanna throw the term jarring around … THAT's jarring. A lot going on there. A lot of it I won't touch, because, well, you know.

But anyway, Rico is ripped and is now branded. Do with that information what you wish.

It's now Miami week. And if anyone knows their way around Miami, it's Sam Busch. Take us to South Beach, Sam!