Dale Earnhardt's Oldest Son Goes Ballistic On His Wicked Widow: 'Dad Would Be Livid!'

Teresa Earnhardt is on her broom AGAIN!

The Wicked Witch of NASCAR is back on her broom, and up to her old, dirty, SCUMBAG tricks! I've warned you guys for years about Dale Earnhardt's widow, Teresa, and she's trying to pull the rug out from under us again.

Not on my watch. Not on Dale Jr.'s watch. And certainly not on Kerry Earnhardt's watch.

About a month ago, I blogged about Teresa trying to pull a fast one in North Carolina. She owns all of Dale Sr.'s farmland, and has for decades now. Ever since his passing.

Anyway, she's been quietly trying to turn it all into a disgusting "data center." Just like that. No more land. No more farm. No more wildlife. No more Dale Earnhardt.

Just … buildings. On top of buildings. On top of buildings.

Does that sound like something Dale Earnhardt would've wanted? Don't think so. Let's ask oldest son, Kerry, just to be sure:

Teresa Earnhardt has been a NASCAR no-no for years now

Dad would be livid, his name is associated in this title! Data Centers don’t belong in neighborhoods..natural resources are depleted, wildlife uprooted! The landscape, lives that call this home..forever changed. Build homes w/people loving the land we live as land it’s intended!

Piss off, Teresa! You see? This is why NASCAR fans have dubbed her the Wicked Witch of NASCAR for years now – because she tries to pull crap like this. It's disgusting. It's un-American. It ain't Dale.

From the Observer:

Earnhardt, widow of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, has faced public opposition to her planned Mooresville Technology Park on 399 acres of undeveloped land she owns in east Mooresville.

Opponents created a website, No Data Center Mooresville.com, that details their concerns, everything from noise to traffic to light pollution.

The data center will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for Mooresville, Iredell County and local public schools over 20 years, according to Mooresville Technology Park.com.

Nope. Don't like that. The last thing this country needs is another freaking industrial complex. God, they're the worst. Such eyesores. Just dark, dingy, and depressing structures built on what used to be God's farmland? Gross.

If you've been following me on the Teresa Earnhardt beat here at OutKick over the past 18 months, you can skip over the next part. For those who are just hopping aboard, here's some context …

Teresa Earnhardt has been judge, jury and executioner of DEI – the good, NASCAR DEI, not the woke kind – ever since Dale Earnhardt Sr. died back in 2001.

Because of that, the Earnhardt Clan has turned into the biggest soap opera in NASCAR. I'm talking yelling, screaming, finger-pointing, threatening to quit, actually quitting – the whole nine yards. It's been a mess.

Well, it was a mess, at least. It's actually gotten much better over the past year or so. Before that, though?

Chaos.



See? Nuts.

Junior and Teresa had a blowup back in 2008 because Earnhardt and siblings Kerry and Kelly wanted equal ownership rights to DEI. That didn't work out. Dale left for Hendrick, and Teresa instantly became public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of NASCAR fans.

The battle over DEI has simmered a bit in recent years, but there have still been little nuggets here and there that make you raise an eyebrow.

This little rug-pull by Teresa is the latest.

Let's see how it plays out.