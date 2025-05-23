Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 'Wicked' Stepmother Threatens To Have Him Arrested

I've written about how terrible of a person Teresa Earnhardt is a thousand times over the past year.

Dale's widow is known around racing circles as ‘The Wicked Witch of NASCAR,’ and for good reason. She's pulled a laundry list of BS moves over the past few decades, and she seems to be a legit scumbag of a human.

Now, I never really had definitive proof of this – more just speculation. We'd get some hints from Dale Jr. here and there, but never really anything super concrete.

Well, we have it, boys and girls. We have our smoking gun.

Dale and his sister, Kelley, sat down with the Washington Post (yuck) for a wide-ranging interview ahead of Junior's 50th birthday later this year.

Dale Earnhardt Sr., for those who've lost count, was 49 when he died back in 2001. Hence, the point of this Dale Jr. interview, I assume.

Anyway, according to both Junior and Kelly, Teresa never once invited them back to their dad's estate to sift through his final possessions, rejected their input about his funeral, AND only invited them back to visit their daddy's final resting site once he was buried.

Yeah, she's nuts.

Teresa Earnhardt vs. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a battle NASCAR needs

Dale Sr.’s last will and testament hadn’t been updated since 1992, when Kelley and Junior were 20 and 18. It transferred the entirety of his estate — the race team, the property, nearly two dozen trademarks — to Dale Sr.’s third wife, Teresa, whom he had married after divorcing Junior’s and Kelley’s mother. Junior’s car and his No. 8 now belonged to his stepmother.

Kelley says she and Junior were never invited to look through sentimental possessions, childhood items or family photos. Teresa rejected their input, she says, when planning Dale Sr.’s funeral and choosing a grave site.

His final resting place is less than a mile off Highway 3, behind a tall screened fence, down a dirt road, protected by cameras and more fencing. Kelley says Teresa invited her and Junior to see it after their dad’s interment.

Kelley hasn’t been back. She says it’s understood that she and her brother are unwelcome. "She’s so extreme," she says of Teresa, "that we might get arrested."

I mean, this chick is NUTS. Certifiably insane. I reckon that's what happens when you're on wife No. 3, right? Feel like if the first two don't hit, maybe just call it? That's what my mom did. Twice divorced, and now she's done with the whole thing. Probably the smart move.

Because if you don't do that, you end up like the Earnhardt family … just completely at the mercy of Teresa, who is the WORST.

Her and Junior had a battle last summer over the trademark to the No. 8, which Dale finally has back in possession. Good for him, but there's been plenty of other damage done by Teresa.

For instance, as pressures mounted at DEI back in the day, she once dared Dale Jr. to leave, saying she'd "just make another Dale Jr." Seriously. She's insane.

Dale, by the way, eventually left for Hendrick Motorsports. DEI collapsed. And hey! It's also collapsing again right now!

Wait, that's another DEI. My bad.

Anyway, NASCAR fans despise Teresa, and – clearly – it's justified. Absolute witch. Good thing we have Dale Jr. on our side.

This dude has never given a shit:

"I tried to reach Teresa Earnhardt directly but couldn’t," the Post continues. "Her lawyers declined my interview requests and did not respond to a question about whether Kelley and Junior actually are prohibited from visiting their dad’s grave.

"Junior, for his part, says he ‘might have’ gone back by himself once. Fueled by some combination of liquid courage and that Earnhardt defiance, he admits, he invited himself to ‘sit and think.’"

Raise Hell, Praise Dale!