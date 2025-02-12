Dak Prescott Thinks The Cowboys Are ‘Very Close’ To Being Super Bowl Contenders

Dak Prescott has a lot of faith in the future of the Dallas Cowboys. Maybe a little too much faith.

The Cowboys' division rival Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl — thumping the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, on Sunday. And that's after they beat another NFC East foe, the Washington Commanders, in the NFC Championship. And after watching all that happen, Prescott somehow feels like his Dallas squad is right up there with the NFC's best.

"I feel like we've competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we've played them," Prescott said. "I don't want to say, 'Check the record,' when they're the guys holding the trophy right now, so credit to them. They've earned it, and they deserved it by all means but, yeah, very close."

Well, he's right, and he's wrong.

On one hand, Prescott has a 9-4 record against the Eagles, which goes back to 2016.

But the Cowboys were nowhere close to hanging with the eventual Super Bowl champs in 2024. Philadelphia throttled Dallas in both of their meetings this past season, beating them by a combined score of 75-13. The Cowboys split their two games against the Commanders, winning in November and losing in January.

So that's why his next comments didn't make a lot of sense.

"Especially even watching the NFC championship and those two teams, teams that we battle against each and every year a couple of times," Prescott said. "As I said, feel confident that we've gotten the better part each and every time, but just seeing such a dominating fashion, credit to them. It's our turn, and it's on us."

After three-consecutive 12-win seasons, the Cowboys put up a massively disappointing 7-10 record in 2024. Prescott had his own struggles and missed more than half the season with a hamstring injury that required surgery.

In response to the departure of head coach Mike McCarthy after the season, the team promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to lead the team, leaving many fans scratching their heads — worried they'll be in for more of the same in 2025.

Not everyone is as optimistic as Dak Prescott.