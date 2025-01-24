Dallas Cowboys Hire Known Unknown Brian Schottenheimer Who Brings Continuity

If Dallas Cowboys fans wanted Jerry Jones to hire a big-time NFL name as their next head coach, they kind of got that with the naming Friday evening of Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new coach.

Brian Schottenheimer is the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, who won 200 NFL games in coaching four teams from 1984 to 2006.

Brian Schottenheimer Is Known Unknown

But if Cowboys fans wanted someone who had won a title himself and brought a new, fresh approach to the Cowboys and was a definitive upgrade over Mike McCarthy, whose contract ran out a couple of weeks ago, that's yet to be seen.

Schottenheimer, 51, has been the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys since 2023 and in that time he gained the trust of quarterback Dak Prescott. His familiarity with Jones is also a plus.

Jimmy Johnson Foreshadowed Move

FOX pregame show analyst Jimmy Johnson,a former Cowboys head coach, foreshadowed this hiring last week when he mentioned continuity is a key to Jones taking his next step.

"This decision is tied directly to the quarterback, Dak Prescott. He signed a $240 million contract, got a no-trade clause. He’s had tremendous success in this system, so it doesn’t make sense to bring in a new offensive system," Johnson said on Fox's pregame show.

And now you're asking what happened to the big names?

What happened to Deion Sanders?

What happened to Bill Belichick?

What happened to Robert Saleh and maybe even Kellen Moore?

Jerry Jones Being Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones happened, folks.

Jones hires who he hires. Who he's comfortable with. And people that are not necessarily the most popular choices.

Remember Dave Campo?

And Jason Garrett?

Jerry goes with his conviction even if it defies logic.

It should be said that Schottenheimer's presentation to Jones was impressive, according to a source familiar with the process. He floated hiring former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as his defensive coordinator among other options.

There was discussion about Saleh also being a Cowboys defensive coordinator option but he had his sights on the head coach position and has now accepted the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator job after missing out as a head coach this cycle.