Jerry Jones Says Hiring Brian Schottenheimer As Cowboys' Coach Was A Big Risk While Sitting Right Next To Him

If Dallas Cowboys fans were hoping to gain some confidence in the franchise's hiring of Brian Schottenheimer as its next head coach during his introductory press conference on Monday, well, they certainly didn't get it from Jerry Jones.

It's probably not the greatest move in the world, and it certainly looks and sounds horrible, but Jones called Schottenheimer's hiring a "risk." He not only labeled it a risk, but did so while sitting about four inches from Schottenheimer himself.

"Without this thing being about me in any way, if you don’t think I can’t operate out of my comfort zone, you’re so wrong it’s unbelievable," Jones said dramatically. "This is as big a risk as you can take. As big a risk as you can take. No head-coaching experience."

Jones pointing to the fact that Schottenheimer has exactly zero head coaching experience, at both the NFL and college level, is a wild move given the fact that the vast majority of Cowboys fans have been shouting that exact same thing since the hiring was announced.

If Dallas fans do want to spin this bizarre moment from Jones into a positive, at least he's hearing the criticisms and addressing them head-on. There is no denying that Schottenheimer's hiring is a risk, Jones knows that, and he's ready for the challenge of proving critics wrong.

Taking on that challenge while you happen to be the general manager, president, and owner of the franchise makes things much less risky given your job can not be in jeopardy.

Jerry Jones wasn't the only person with the last name Jones to make a bold statement during Monday's presser. Stephen Jones, Jerry's son, used air quotes while discussing the Cowboys' championship drought as if they aren't in a very, very real drought.