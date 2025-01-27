Stephen Jones Doesn't Know How Air Quotes Work, Uses Them While Talking About The Cowboys' Very Real Drought

The Dallas Cowboys formally introduced Brian Schottenheimer as the team's newest head coach on Monday, but it was Stephen Jones who stole the show when he showed just how out of touch the franchise may be.

Stephen, who is the son of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and CEO of the franchise among other titles, was asked a question about the team's future. Instead of offering up a standard ‘coach speak’ type of answer, Stephen not only decided to talk about the team's drought, but use air quotes in the process.

"Obviously we're also evaluating where it didn't go right in terms of, this drought that…" Stephen said, before throwing up air quotes and continuing by saying, "people say we're in terms of a championship game or a Super Bowl."

The follow-up question after Stephen used his air quotes should have been someone asking him if he realizes we're living in the year 2025 and it's no longer the 1990s.

The Cowboys have won three playoff games since 2010 and haven't been to an NFC Championship game since 1995, which happens to be the last time the franchise reached and won a Super Bowl.

This is a team that has won just one playoff game since 2019 and is fresh off of a disastrous 7-10 season that saw them go 2-6 at home.

Stephen may have been able to get away with using air quotes if he was talking about a playoff drought given that the team has made the postseason three of the last four years, but he specifically mentioned championships, and the Cowboys have won exactly one of those since 1994.

