European Hockey Mascot Sparks Wild Brawl After Shoving Opposing Team's Player

Someone needs to keep their mascot under control!

Everyone loves a mascot that causes mayhem in the stands, but over in Europe, they've got at least one who causes mayhem on the ice and mixes it up with the other team.

Let's "Czech" (get it?!) in on Czechia's Maxa liga — the second-tier pro league in the country — for some playoff action between Zlin and Kolin.

The two teams are locked in a tight series, splitting the first four games 2-2, with Kolin evening things up with a 2-1 shootout win in Game 4.

Shootouts in the playoffs? Lame.

But, as both teams were leaving the ice, things got really interesting when Zlin's ram mascot started getting into it with the opposition.

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It started with the Kolin player giving it to the crowd, who, in turn, chucked whatever trash they could find within arm's reach at him. Then, as he neared the benches, he tried to score a high-five from the Zlin mascot.

The mascot gave him a shove, and the player headed to the locker room.

However, the Kolin cavalry arrived to plant the mascot on his ass and kick off a full-on brawl.

And people call soccer the beautiful game.

Obviously, they've never seen that clip, which I think I've watched at least fifteen times, and it just doesn't get old.

I'm not sure what they're playing for over there, but I love how, whatever their version of the Stanley Cup is, it's so important to all involved that the dude in the ram costume is ready to throw down at a moment's notice.

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I don't mean to make this a hockey vs. basketball thing, but there's not a hoops league in the world where this would happen.

Fortunately, they don't usually let NHL mascots too close to the action when it gets heated, because I could see this happening over the Stanley Cup.

Imagine Gritty dropping a donnybrook after a Flyers' playoff loss?

I know it's hard, seeing as the Flyers haven't been a playoff team in a while, but try to imagine it, I guess…