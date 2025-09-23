Cubs Rookie Unapologetically Stands By Decision To Attend Charlie Kirk Memorial

Matt Shaw stood up in the memory of his old friend, Charlie Kirk.

Matt Shaw did not balk when asked about the "backlash" he'd face for attending Charlie Kirk's memorial on Sunday.

While pressed by reporters on Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs third baseman unapologetically stood by his decision, opting to skip the Cubs' game against the Reds on Sunday, especially after receiving a call from Kirk's widow, Erika, who delivered a powerful speech at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

Shaw shared that he had full support of his teammates and captains to attend the memorial.

"All the veteran players that I talked to and really the whole team having their support was really important to me."

Charlie was a huge Cubs fan, Shaw noted, and the 23-year-old shared how the two met while living in the same complex in Arizona.

"I mean, Charlie, he was someone that I met at the apartments in Arizona, where I lived, and then someone who was one of the biggest Cubs fans I ever met.

"And he texted me after every game, you know, ‘great win for the Cubbies,’ and he was super, super supportive of us."

The young Cubs player, already more outspoken than most of his MLB counterparts, shared the importance that Charlie Kirk had for him.

"Obviously someone who's really faithful, so we connected on that front as well. But yeah, I mean, his wife, Erika, had texted me asking me if I would come to the funeral and I felt as though it was something that was really important for me to do."

The New York Yankees were among the teams that held a moment of silence for Kirk after his tragic assassination on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University.

READ: Faith And Unity, Orlando Magic Star Jonathan Isaac Pays Tribute To Charlie Kirk

A reporter asked Shaw if he was at all concerned about the potential political backlash that attending Charlie Kirk's funeral might incite.

The Cubs rookie brushed aside any notion of second-guessing his choice to attend the funeral of a brother in faith like Kirk.

For him, the bond outweighed politics — a reminder that the question itself disintegrated on impact, exposed as hollow the moment it left the reporter’s lips.

"I'm not concerned at all, no," Shaw responded.

"My connection with Charlie was through our faith. That's something that drives me every day. That's the reason why I'm able to do what I do every day and that's something I'm extremely thankful for.

"You know, I know without my faith and without the many blessings I've been given in my life that I wouldn't be here able to talk to you guys, able to help this team eventually go and win championships.

"So that's something I feel really, really blessed about. So you know, whatever backlash comes is okay, you know. I feel strong about my faith in what was meant to happen."

According to Fox News, Kirk's memorial drew 90,000 attendees in celebration of the life of a conservative icon and strong evangelist of the Christian faith.

Attendees at the memorial included President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Elon Musk, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Kirk leaves behind Erika and his two children. Fans proudly carry on his memory.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela